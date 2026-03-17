‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’ Comes to Quest & PSVR 2 Next Week, Gameplay Trailer Here

Amazon’s hit TV series ‘The Boys’ is coming to VR in an immersive adventure called The Boys: Trigger Warning, which is now slated to release next week.

Developers ARVORE and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality announced The Boys: Trigger Warning is officially set to launch on March 26th on Quest and PSVR 2, which comes alongside a new trailer showing off some of the game’s head-popping superpowers.

In it, you can expect to take on missions either in stealth or full chaos-mode, as you “reach, grab, break, pull, crush and fling enemies using telekinesis” thanks to constant injections of Temp V, which give you a range of other superpowers.

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Here’s how the studio describes the game’s narrative:

Step into a brand-new story set in the world of The Boys. Lucas Costa’s life detonates when the Armstrongs, a washed-up but still lethal family of Vought Superheroes, turn a family outing into carnage. The Boys drag Lucas back from the brink, juice him with powers, and throw him headfirst into their underground fight against Vought and its Supes.

You can also expect a bevy of familiar voices, as the series’ cast are lending their voices to the game, including Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

You can pre-order The Boys: Trigger Warning on the Horizon Store for Quest, priced at $24, and wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.