‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’ Comes to Quest & PSVR 2 Next Week, Gameplay Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
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2

Amazon’s hit TV series ‘The Boys’ is coming to VR in an immersive adventure called The Boys: Trigger Warning, which is now slated to release next week.

Developers ARVORE and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality announced The Boys: Trigger Warning is officially set to launch on March 26th on Quest and PSVR 2, which comes alongside a new trailer showing off some of the game’s head-popping superpowers.

In it, you can expect to take on missions either in stealth or full chaos-mode, as you “reach, grab, break, pull, crush and fling enemies using telekinesis” thanks to constant injections of Temp V, which give you a range of other superpowers.

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Image courtesy ARVORE, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
Image courtesy ARVORE, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
Image courtesy ARVORE, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
Image courtesy ARVORE, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
Image courtesy ARVORE, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality

Here’s how the studio describes the game’s narrative:

Step into a brand-new story set in the world of The Boys. Lucas Costa’s life detonates when the Armstrongs, a washed-up but still lethal family of Vought Superheroes, turn a family outing into carnage.

The Boys drag Lucas back from the brink, juice him with powers, and throw him headfirst into their underground fight against Vought and its Supes.

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You can also expect a bevy of familiar voices, as the series’ cast are lending their voices to the game, including Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

You can pre-order The Boys: Trigger Warning on the Horizon Store for Quest, priced at $24, and wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • foamreality

    Mobile graphics look truly terrible. Quest killed VR. It's not 2003 anymore.

  • PloverNutter

    Just a correction, the game is not releasing next week on PSVR2. It will be releasing at a later unknown date. The trailer says this at the end.