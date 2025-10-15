Apple previously announced the Logitech Muse stylus for Vision Pro and added PSVR 2 controller support to VisionOS 26. Now we have an official release date for the stylus and a package of PSVR 2 controllers which will be sold seperate from the PSVR 2 headset for the first time.

Apple today announced the Logitech Muse stylus for Vision Pro is available for pre-order for $130 and will be released on October 22nd. While Vision Pro is primarily driven by ‘look and pinch’ input, alongside controller-less hand-tracking, Apple is positioning the Muse stylus as a more precise input tool for enterprise and creative apps.

The stylus’ full features will only be supported by select applications. Apple says that Crayon, doppl by Interaptix, Sketch Pro, and Spatial Analogue, will add support for the stylus “in the coming weeks.”

Apple also revealed today that the PSVR 2 controllers for Vision Pro will be sold in a standalone package (that also includes the controller charging station) for $250. The controllers will be available in Apple stores starting on November 11th.

Apple already added support for PSVR 2 controllers in VisionOS 26, but you could only get a pair of the controllers by purchasing the full PSVR 2 headset package. Being able to buy them separately is not only an improvement for Vision Pro owners, but also for PSVR 2 owners who might need a replacement. It’s not yet clear if Sony will also sell the controllers in a standalone package, but hopefully they will do so, including a controller package without the charging dock.

Apple notes that Vision Pro titles Elu Legend, Pickle Pro, Ping Pong Club, and Spatial Rifts are among the first games to add support for the PSVR 2 controllers.

The company also revealed a new version of Vision Pro with the M5 chip.