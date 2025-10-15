Apple previously announced the Logitech Muse stylus for Vision Pro and added PSVR 2 controller support to VisionOS 26. Now we have an official release date for the stylus and a package of PSVR 2 controllers which will be sold seperate from the PSVR 2 headset for the first time.

Apple today announced the Logitech Muse stylus for Vision Pro is available for pre-order for $130 and will be released on October 22nd. While Vision Pro is primarily driven by ‘look and pinch’ input, alongside controller-less hand-tracking, Apple is positioning the Muse stylus as a more precise input tool for enterprise and creative apps.

View post on imgur.com

The stylus’ full features will only be supported by select applications. Apple says that Crayon, doppl by Interaptix, Sketch Pro, and Spatial Analogue, will add support for the stylus “in the coming weeks.”

Apple also revealed today that the PSVR 2 controllers for Vision Pro will be sold in a standalone package (that also includes the controller charging station) for $250. The controllers will be available in Apple stores starting on November 11th.

Apple already added support for PSVR 2 controllers in VisionOS 26, but you could only get a pair of the controllers by purchasing the full PSVR 2 headset package. Being able to buy them separately is not only an improvement for Vision Pro owners, but also for PSVR 2 owners who might need a replacement. It’s not yet clear if Sony will also sell the controllers in a standalone package, but hopefully they will do so, including a controller package without the charging dock.

View post on imgur.com

Apple notes that Vision Pro titles Elu Legend, Pickle Pro, Ping Pong Club, and Spatial Rifts are among the first games to add support for the PSVR 2 controllers.

SEE ALSO
Apple Code Suggests M5 Hardware Refresh of Vision Pro Could Come Later This Year

The company also revealed a new version of Vision Pro with the M5 chip.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Peter vasseur

    so $200 for the sense controllers, means the hmd is also $200? Seems a lil out of wack. I’m sure it’s the apple tax.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Try replacing a damaged PSVR2 controller and you'll also pay about $100 per controller on ebay.

    • polysix

      all other controllers for other VR devices are similar or MORE EXPENSIVE and don't even have adaptive trigger tech and a charging base (ie index controllers = 270 and are crap). Quest controllers are 100 each – no dock no triggers.

      PSVR2 controllers are the best I've used in VR in 10 years of VR. Great shape, best haptics and cool looks. Not just like some generic office pointing device like everyone else (aside from knuckles/flipvr)

  • Foreign Devil

    I think I'm one of 12 people total who own the Logitech Stylus for Quest 3. . .

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    PSVR2 fanboys get what they deserve! LOL!

    • polysix

      PSVR2 controllers are the best I've used in VR in 10 years of VR. Great shape, best haptics and cool looks. Not just like some generic office pointing device like everyone else (aside from knuckles/flipvr)

      • zaelu

        what? :D :D :D