Nreal, the China-based company behind the Nreal Light AR glasses, today announced its secured another $40 million in funding.

As reported by TechCrunch, the latest financing round was led by Chinese video sharing platform Kuaishou, with participation by iQiyi, GP Capital, CCEIF Fund, GL Ventures, and Sequoia Capital China.

This brings the company’s overall funding to $71 million, according to CrunchBase.

Since its penultimate funding round in February 2019, the company has since commercialized it Nreal Light AR headset, which is currently only available in South Korea. The very glasses-shaped headset, which requires a smartphone to drive its visuals, is being bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or LG Velvet and a 5G data plan.

In that country it costs ₩349,500 (~$295) with a data plan; without the smartphone/5G bundle, the headset is priced at ₩699,000 (~$590).

Having more than doubled its lifetime funding with its recent Series B raise, Nreal is no doubt planning on expanding its area of availability. According to Forbes, Nreal Light is slated to launch in the US sometime this Fall, priced at $500, and we’d expect to see other markets open up in the months to come.