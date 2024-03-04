Arcade Management Sim ‘Arcade Paradise VR’ Coming to Quest This Spring, Trailer Here

Publisher Wired Productions and indie developer Nosebleed Interactive announced that Arcade Paradise VR, the VR port to the popular arcade management sim, is set to release on Quest this Spring.

Based on the original game which launched on Steam in 2022, Arcade Paradise VR takes you back to the heady arcade-fueled days of 1993, this time letting you manage your dad’s failing laundromat and converting it into a successful arcade with your own two hands.

That means ordering new machines, setting high scores to drive profits, but also some of the grunt work to keep the business going. Like scrubbing virtual toilets, keeping things tidy, and doing laundry. It’s not all work though, as Arcade Paradise VR boasts 39 playable cabinets, each with their own gameplay, missions, and high scores to set.

There’s no precise launch date yet, however Wired Productions and Nosebleed Interactive says Arcade Paradise VR is landing on Quest in Spring 2024. In the meantime, you can pre-order now, which includes a 10% discount.

The studio also released a new trailer showing off more gameplay, but also a newly revealed mixed reality mode, which lets you freely place arcade cabinets wherever you want.