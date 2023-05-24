Classic VR Zombie Shooter ‘Arizona Sunshine’ Sequel Revealed for PSVR 2 & PC VR

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

During PlayStation’s gaming showcase today, Vertigo Games unveiled the sequel to its classic zombie-shooting adventure, Arizona Sunshine (2016).

Dubbed Arizona Sunshine 2, the game appears to have taken a page out of Fallout 4’s book by including a four-legged pal named Buddy who seems to be eager as ever to help out in the wasteland.

Notably, the game’s reveal trailer is labeled as a ‘CG trailer’, so it’s unclear how much of the slapstick zombie abuse will translate into gameplay.

Here’s how Vertigo Games describes the sequel:

Welcome back to sun-kissed, zombified Arizona. Narrated by the unmistakable quips of our dark-humored protagonist, Arizona Sunshine 2 sets you on an all-new limb-strewn adventure in search of answers. In a post-apocalyptic world where every bullet counts, experience the thrill of realistic combat as you wield all-new and fan-favorite weapons–from shotguns to machetes and flamethrowers. And what’s better than braving the end of the f*cking world? Surviving it with your new best friend–Buddy. Not only is Buddy your four-legged companion through thick and thin, he’s also the goodest boy and will help take down those pesky Freds for you. In a desolate world, suddenly you’re not so alone anymore. It’s funny how things go.

The studio confirmed Arizona Sunshine 2 is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets at some point later this year. You can now wishlist it on PlayStation and Steam.

It’s not clear when the sequel will arrive, or whether it will also target Quest like the original. For now, the studio has only confirmed those platforms and that rough launch window.