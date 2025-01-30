‘Cave Crave’ Brings ‘The Climb’ Mechanics in Claustrophobic Spelunking Sim This Spring

The Climb (2016) is chock-full of interesting climbing mechanics, although few games have been able to replicate the heart-pounding feel of clattering up a sheer surface, seconds away from losing your grip. Now, the studio behind Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street (2022), is getting ready to launch their latest Climb-inspired spelunking sim, Cave Crave.

Cave Crave is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 and Quest sometime this Spring, bringing with it a few familiar climbing mechanics, albeit with a bit of a twist.

A grip indicator lets you know how much strength you have left before falling to your peril, but also a muck-removal mechanic, which lets you brush the slippy dirt of your hands for better purchase, mirroring the chalking mechanic seen in Crytek’s The Climb series.

You’ll explore your way through environmental challenges, such as steep climbs, narrow tunnels and water. Clearing you path of obstacles with a hammer (take that, millennia-old stalactite) and making sure to mark your path with a trusty piece of chalk, you’ll climb walls and ceilings using ice axes.

While the trailer looks pretty intense, developer 3R Games say there aren’t any “cheap horror tricks, just a mysterious and immersive cave atmosphere” laying ahead.

You can pre-order Cave Crave on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $13, and wishlist on PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.