Atari will soon be opening hotels in the United States that feature what they call “the latest in VR and AR.” The move comes as a part of a recently announced deal with GSD Group, an innovation and strategy agency, which will see game-themed Atari Hotels come to several cities across the United States.

According to a press statement, the first location is slated to break ground in Phoenix, AZ sometime later this year. Additional hotels planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

In addition to the AR/VR focused facilities, the company says select Atari Hotels will also feature “state-of-the-art venues and studios” for esports events.

The project is being led by GSD Group; True North Studio, a Phoenix-based real estate developer, and Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation are helping to develop the first Atari-brand hotel.

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona,” said Shelly Murphy, founder of GDS Group.

The storied company, which helped pioneer both the home gaming and home computing segment, is soon to release its retro console ‘Atari VCS’, which is expected to release sometime in early 2020.