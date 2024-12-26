Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable launched into Early Access on Quest back in July, offering up a single mission (‘chapter’) and a few unlockable blades, releasing the first drip of content which was promised to expand in the following months. Now, developer UNIVRS has released the ‘Complete Edition’, which now includes four chapters.

When we went hands-on in July, we noted the game felt very much like a tech demo; while it included a good slice of core gameplay, it was limited to a single chapter in addition to a infinite wave mode with obligatory scoreboard.

Now in its Complete Edition, Part One players can jump back in to experience chapters three and four, the Epilogue, and battle it out against an Armored Titan boss.

You’ll also get a chance to play co-op for the first time, letting you experience all chapters together.

With the release of the full game, UNIVRS has also teased a ‘Thunder Spear Unlock Event’ coming in January, which the studio calls a “global challenge.” A free update is also planned in 2025, according to the game’s webpage.

Although we noted the game felt “rough” in our initial hands-on earlier this year, the game seems to have resonated with fans. At the time of this writing, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable has garnered a solid [4.5/5] user rating on the Horizon Store.

If you purchased the Early Access version, you’ll see Part 2 as a free download. If you’re just jumping in the first time, you can buy Part 1 separately for $8, Part 2 for $12 (Part 1 required), or the Part 1 and Part 2 bundle for $20. The game supports Quest 2, Quest 3/S, and Quest Pro.