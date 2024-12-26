Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable launched into Early Access on Quest back in July, offering up a single mission (‘chapter’) and a few unlockable blades, releasing the first drip of content which was promised to expand in the following months. Now, developer UNIVRS has released the ‘Complete Edition’, which now includes four chapters.

When we went hands-on in July, we noted the game felt very much like a tech demo; while it included a good slice of core gameplay, it was limited to a single chapter in addition to a infinite wave mode with obligatory scoreboard.

Now in its Complete Edition, Part One players can jump back in to experience chapters three and four, the Epilogue, and battle it out against an Armored Titan boss.

You’ll also get a chance to play co-op for the first time, letting you experience all chapters together.

With the release of the full game, UNIVRS has also teased a ‘Thunder Spear Unlock Event’ coming in January, which the studio calls a “global challenge.” A free update is also planned in 2025, according to the game’s webpage.

SEE ALSO
Quest Developers Will Finally Get Access to Cameras, Promising New Wave of "cutting-edge" Mixed Reality

Although we noted the game felt “rough” in our initial hands-on earlier this year, the game seems to have resonated with fans. At the time of this writing, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable has garnered a solid [4.5/5] user rating on the Horizon Store.

If you purchased the Early Access version, you’ll see Part 2 as a free download. If you’re just jumping in the first time, you can buy Part 1 separately for $8, Part 2 for $12 (Part 1 required), or the Part 1 and Part 2 bundle for $20. The game supports Quest 2, Quest 3/S, and Quest Pro.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Andrey

    If you purchased the Early Access version, you’ll see Part 2 as a free download.

    Straight up lies. Do I really need to make a screenshot of my pruchase of the game on July 23 right after it's EA release and then "Chapter 2" page that still wants me to buy it for 12$? Really? And why all those other people are upset about this whole situation then? Why developers are "sorry for the misunderstanding" in their responses to some of the 1/2* reviews (which is a great example of their hyporcritic behaviour in itself – being selective in their responses to ALL critisism is very mature thing to do)?

    Also, the game released in EA with two in-game chapters and 10 missions in total (5 missions in each), it wasn't "limited to a single chapter".

    Part about "high rating" and that "game resonated with fans" is also hilarious. I just took my time and literally counted it – based on last 100 reviews, it's rating is 3.1 (29 5*, 19 4*, 8 3*, 10 2* and 30 1*). Do I need to clarify that the closer we are to today, the more 1/2* rating there are? That 90% of all those low ratings are about UNIVRS being scammers who sold a product in EA for one price and then changed it's name to Part 1 and then tried to sell Part 2 for almost 3 times more of the original price? And that all 5/4* ratings from last days are from oblivious people, who either still didn't realized what happend (because there are many reviews that say that they changed their rating from 5/4* to 1/2* when they noticed it) or generally from people who doesn't care much about anything just because "It's Attack on Titan!!11"?

    Previously I said I was disappointed, but now it's a whole other level. Shame on you RtVR for covering for scammers' shady practicies.

    • John Doe

      This is a website that constantly say they don't have the capacity to cover "everything", yet at the same time they call themselves:

      "Founded in 2011, Road to VR is the world’s leading independent news publication dedicated to the XR industry."

      Just face it. All existing VR "journalism" is a quarter-time hobby in exchange for sponsored trips to various events, getting paid for sponsored reviews and ads, and just a way to shove affiliate links for extra income.

      Just look at their Pimax coverage. RTVR is just infomercials website.

  • Sven Viking

    If you purchased the Early Access version, you’ll see Part 2 as a free download.

    Not for me at least.

  • Michael Speth

    The graphics look like PS2 or worse. This game looks like mobile trash.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Still think it looks awful, more like a zenva game course level.