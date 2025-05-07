Insomniac Games’ most beloved Rift titles are all now back from being delisted, including Edge of Nowhere (2016), The Unspoken (2016), Feral Rights (2016) and Stormland (2019).

Insomniac Games’ VR titles have been delisted periodically over the years, however most recently all four of those titles were quietly removed from the Horizon PC Store in early 2025.

The exact timing isn’t clear, although it was first noticed in early March 2025, which was reportedly due to Insomniac missing an annual recertification process required by Meta to remain on the Store.

While Edge of Nowhere, Feral Rights and Stormland were re-listed in March, PvP magic dueler The Unspoken was still missing in action, with no clear indication when it would be re-listed in the Store. Now, Insomniac announced in a recent X post that all four of its Rift-exclusive games are back on the Store, The Unspoken included.

It’s sad to see good VR games gather dust, although much sadder to know the studio responsible for them isn’t involved any more. Stormland, the studios biggest and one of the best Rift games to date, was released just months prior to its acquisition by Sony in 2019, which we thought at the time might bolster PSVR’s content library. Long story short, it didn’t.

Funded by Meta (then Oculus) prior to its handover to Sony, all of the studio’s VR games were meant to push the medium to highlight that VR could serve up the same level of fit and finish as any ‘AAA’ game out there. And Stormland, arguably its crowning achievement in the medium, would be its last.

Under Sony, the studio has since shifted focus to develop major PlayStation titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) and the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine, but no VR games to speak of.

Considering all of its Rift games were more than likely delisted due to certification issues, and not Insomanic or Meta arbitrarily pulling them from the Store, we’re not taking this for more than it is—i.e. a sign that Insomniac is coming back around to VR. Although we can always hope.