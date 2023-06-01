Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable was first announced by Japan-based studio UNIVRS late last year, promising to bring the anime’s high-flying action to VR for the first time. It’s coming a little later than advertised, as the game was originally slated to arrive on Quest in Summer 2023; at today’s Quest Gaming Showcase the studio says it’s now targeting a Winter 2023 release.

As recompense, the studio showed off a pretty slick trailer which includes pre-rendered animations, but no actual gameplay.

Still, much of the rope-swinging action seen in the video, courtesy of the franchise’s iconic omni-directional mobility gear, is undoubtedly doable from a VR locomotion standpoint considering we’ve seen the same movement scheme across a number of VR games, such as Windlands, Yupitergrad, and Jet Island to name a few. It’s possible much of the action seen here could translate directly to gameplay, save a bunch of the smooth lighting effects.

UNIVRS says Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is set to feature both single player and co-op modes, and will be available in both Japanese and English, dubbed and subbed.

Here’s how the studio describes the action:

In Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, players are tasked with taking on unique missions as members of the Scout Regiment. They will need to combine entirely free three-dimensional movement through use of their Omni-directional Mobility (ODM) Gear with cross-range combat in order to defend themselves against killer titans. As players progress, the battle difficulty will increase, so only those with determination and skills critical to making it through to the final battle will survive.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is coming to Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It’s uncertain whether it’s also targeting other headsets at this time, such as PSVR 2 or SteamVR headsets.