POOLS (2024) developer Tensori announced last year it was developing VR support for its Backrooms Internet lore-inspired game. Mark your calendars, because on May 30th, you’ll be able to jump into the deep end on PC VR headsets.

Unlike other horror-themed walking sims, Pools isn’t about running from monsters or solving deadly puzzles. It’s just pools, and creepy ones at that.

Arriving as a free update to the PC game on May 30th, the VR version will let you play the entire game from start to finish, including the recently released ‘Chapter 0’ update, which landed on April 21st, bringing a whole new level to the game.

Upcoming PC VR support will be a free addition to the game on Steam; the PS5 version of the game will also get PSVR 2 support “later this year,’ Tensori says in a recent Steam update.

In the meantime, you can currently grab Pools over on Steam at a discount, available from now until April 27th at $6.36, or 35% off the regular $9.79 price. There’s also a free demo available, although it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether it will also come along with VR support when it launches on May 30th.