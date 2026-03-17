VR Games Showcase Returns March 24th With ‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’, ‘Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR’, and More

The VR Games Showcase is returning for its first show of 2026! Our Direct-style celebration of new games, trailers, and updates goes live on YouTube and right here on Road to VR on March 24th, 9am PT (convert to your timezone), with our indie pre-show kicking off shortly beforehand at 8:40am PT (convert to your timezone).

We’re lining up one of our best shows yet, featuring over 20 games. That includes fresh looks at some of the biggest upcoming releases, including The Boys: Trigger Warning from ARVORE and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR from Flat2VR Studios, as well as updates on hits like Triangle Factory’s Forefront, Bootstrap Island from Maru VR, and Dimensional Double Shift from Owlchemy Labs.

We’ll also have one of our biggest game announcements to date, as well as previews from the team at Creature and top VR studios including Innerspace, Spectral Games and more. And there’s over 10 titles in our pre-show, highlighting some of the best independent games.

In other words, it’s a packed show. Plus, our continuing partnership with the team at Road to VR will bring you expanded coverage of the show, including a wrap up of everything announced, and potentially some in-depth guest articles focusing on specific games after launch too.

So, once again, that’s March 24th, 9am PT (convert to your timezone) for the core VRGS show, with the pre-show returning at 8:40am PT (convert to your timezone). We’re looking forward to showing you what’s in store for VR in the coming weeks and months!

Road to VR is proud to be the official media partner of VR Games Showcase