‘Batman: Arkham Shadow’ Announced Exclusively for Quest 3 From Meta-owned Studio Behind ‘Iron Man VR’

By
Scott Hayden
-
6

We’ve been waiting a long time for a fully fledged Batman VR game, and now Meta announced we’re getting one later this year, exclusive to Quest 3.

Developed by Meta’s Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, and created in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC, Batman: Arkham Shadow is little more than a teaser trailer for now, appended with a “late 2024” release date.

That said, it’s likely we’re in for a Batman vs. Ratcatcher saga, as hordes of rats stream in from the streets of Gotham. The Ratcatcher, aka Otis Flannegan, was an Easter egg character in console and PC title Batman: Arkham City (2011), but has made no appreciable appearance in a Batman video game since release of the console title Batman: Dark Tomorrow (2003).

A nametag is also seen in the trailer, reading Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

Image courtesy Meta, Warner Bros., DC

Acquired by Meta in 2022, Camouflaj is most recently known for having developed Marvel’s Iron Man VR (2020). The PSVR timed exclusive eventually made it to the Quest platform nearly two years after its initial release, spurred by the studio’s acquisition and incorporation into Oculus Studios.

When it launched on PSVR in July 2020, Road to VR gave Iron Man VR a rating of ‘Great’ in our full review, calling it VR’s “first great superhero game,” later awarding it our PSVR Game of the Year in 2020. To say we’re expecting big things from Camouflaj is a bit of an understatement.

Batman: Arkham Shadow promises to be the first full Batman VR game, which follows the PSVR action-puzzle game Batman: Arkham VR (2016), which includes about an hour of gameplay. We’ll be tuning into Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 7 at 2:00 PM PT (local time here) to learn more, as Meta promises more details will be revealed there.

Batman: Arkham Shadow isn’t the first big budget VR game targeting Quest 3 exclusivity later this year. Earlier this week VR veteran studio Survios revealed its single-player horror game Alien: Rogue Incursion is also skipping Quest 2 and Quest Pro support when it launches “holiday 2024,” something that may signal the beginning of the end for Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Competition is great, now valve has to respond with half life alyx 2 running on valve deckard, right????

    • Brandiliotious

      I don’t see how now that Meta is going to become the “android” of VR with third parties being able to license the OS and build their own hardware. Valve better have something brilliant up their sleeve or it’s game over.

      • ViRGiN

        Seeing how they have zero experience with mobile/arm, it’s probably the best scenario to just build beefed up quest 3 with OLED, and build steam link into way access for os. This way they don’t have to compete with Meta, but can get extra loyalty from steam users. One headset accessing both quest exclusives, and pcvr. Everyone getting into pcvr is already getting a quest anyway.

      • kakek

        I don’t think valve is releasing anything anytime soon.
        My guess is that they probably still tinker with VR behind closed doors. But without clear release objective. Because their aim is to release a mobile VR headset, with x86 compatible hardware, so that it can play existing steam VR games.

        Basically, steamdeck for VR.

        Except Technology isn’t there yet.

        So they’re probably making prototypes to be ready to add VR support to their steamOS until an AMD soc can run HL:Alyx decently.Wich is probably still a couple years away.

  • Brandiliotious

    Looking forward to this one. I hope it’s good.

  • Paul Bellino

    Now you are Talking. If done right this could be a system seller. Now all we need is GTA……