‘Bartender VR’ Studio Releases Weapon Restoration Sim ‘BattleCrafter’ on Quest

BattleCrafter is all about restoring the weapons and armor of old, letting you get a closer look at everything from ancient swords to modern rifles, and learn about them too.

Developed by VR Factory Games, the studio known for Bartender VR Simulator (2018) and Workshop Simulator VR (2025), BattleCrafter VR puts in the shoes of the galaxy’s top restoration specialist who is tasked with bringing humanity’s greatest battles back to life.

Using futuristic tools, you’ll rebuild weapons, armor, and war artifacts, then showcase them in Mars’ massive War Museum domes.

Missions require you to restore four key historical artifacts and install them inside massive multimedia domes that recreate iconic battles.

The better your craftsmanship, the higher your reward, which you can reinvest into advanced workshop upgrades like 3D printers, magnetic assembly platforms, and laser welding tools, the studio says.

You can find BattleCrafter VR exclusively on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, which is priced at $20. At the time of this writing, pre-order is still available, which brings it to $14, a 30% discount.