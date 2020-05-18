If you’ve been looking for more content to play on Beat Saber (2018), you won’t have to wait too long, as Beat Games today announced that the block-slashing rhythm game is getting a big content drop next week including 20 new beat maps.

On May 25th, Beat Saber is getting 20 new beat maps—10 with 360 degree support and 10 with one-saber support.

Beat Saber supports SteamVR headsets, Rift, Quest, and PSVR. Since the PSVR version only supports forward-facing and 90-degree levels due to tracking constraints, it’s unlikely PSVR is getting the 360 maps.

Even prior to the studio’s acquisition by Facebook late last year, Beat Games was able to secure some pretty impressive licencing deals with bands such as Imagine Dragons and Panic! at the Disco for its ongoing paid DLC, and provide a number of free tracks as well along the way.

After the acquisition, Beat Saber nabbed tracks from Green Day and Timbaland; the strategy of filling out its library with new beat maps is a comparatively cheap option to its recent high-level deals, as all of the levels below use previously licensed music. Check out the full list below:

New 360 Beat Maps

Expert +

Rattlesnake, Monstercat

Reason For Living, Morgan Page

PopStars, K/DA

Rum N Bass, Boom Kitty

Expert

Escape, Jaroslav Beck

Fire, Ready, Aim, Green Day

Digital, Imagine Dragons

Hard

Has a Meaning, Timbaland

The Greatest Show, Panic! At The Disco

Luv U Need U, Monstercat x Rocket League

New Single-Saber Maps

Expert +, Expert, Hard