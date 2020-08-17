‘Beat Saber’ Gets Linkin Park Music Pack, Celebrating 20 Years Since ‘Hybrid Theory’

Ever since Beat Saber developers Beat Games was acquired by Facebook, it seems the popular block-slashing rhythm game has been able to nab a bunch of lucrative music deals, with bands such as Green Day, Timbaland, and Imagine Dragons signing on to put their music into the game. Now the studio reveals that it’s adding more high-profile music today with a new pack from Linkin Park.

The Linkin Park Music Pack is available starting today, launching in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the band’s Hybrid Theory album.

The pack will be available for $14 (or $2 per song) across all platforms, which includes Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, SteamVR-compatible headsets, and PSVR. This effectively adds 55 new beat-maps to the game across multiple difficulties.

Tracks include:

Bleed It Out

Breaking the Habit

Faint

Given Up

In The End

New Divide

Numb

One Step Closer

Papercut

Somewhere I Belong

What I’ve Done

The pack also features a new tunnel environment, four custom light colors, and revamped lighting system, the studio says.

You can check out Cas & Chary playing all of the new Linkin Park songs in the video below.

While Beat Saber has sold well over two million copies worldwide across all platforms, Facebook still seems keen on keeping the music flowing. Earlier this year the company said it sold over 10 million songs via DLC, including bands such as Imagine Dragons, Green Day, Timbaland, K/DA, Panic! At the Disco, and Monster Cat record label artists.