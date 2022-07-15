‘Beat Saber’ Adds 80 New One-saber Maps for New Challenges and More Accessibility

Beat Saber has a few maps that let you play with one-handed, but now the studio has released a bunch of new one-saber beatmaps across Normal, Expert, and Expert+ difficulty levels.

The update, which is now available for all supported headsets, includes 87 one-saber maps which are spread across 29 songs from previously released OSTs and paid Music Packs.

Previously, one-handed songs were notability very difficult, however now the included ‘Normal’ difficulty mode should not only help first-time users ease into the new playing style, but also give newcomers who only play one-handed a better starting point.

Here’s the full list of songs, all of which feature three difficulties with one-saber mode. Note: those in bold belong to paid music packs.