We expected Beat Saber as a day-one title on PSVR 2 when the headset launched in February, but it seems Meta had different ideas. Better late than never though, as everyone’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game is now available on PSVR 2 as a free upgrade from the PSVR version, coming alongside a paid music pack featuring the ever-iconic band Queen.

The Queen music pack is available across all supported platforms, including Quest, PSVR/2, and PC VR headsets, priced at $14.

It includes the 11 tracks listed below:

“Another One Bites the Dust”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

“Don’t Stop Me Now”

“I Want It All”

“Killer Queen”

“One Vision”

“Somebody to Love”

“Stone Cold Crazy”

“We Are The Champions”

“We Will Rock You”

If you already own Beat Saber on PSVR, you can upgrade to the PSVR 2 version for free. This will also allow you to transfer any music packs previously purchased on PSVR at no extra cost.