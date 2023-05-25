We expected Beat Saber as a day-one title on PSVR 2 when the headset launched in February, but it seems Meta had different ideas. Better late than never though, as everyone’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game is now available on PSVR 2 as a free upgrade from the PSVR version, coming alongside a paid music pack featuring the ever-iconic band Queen.
The Queen music pack is available across all supported platforms, including Quest, PSVR/2, and PC VR headsets, priced at $14.
It includes the 11 tracks listed below:
- “Another One Bites the Dust”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”
- “Don’t Stop Me Now”
- “I Want It All”
- “Killer Queen”
- “One Vision”
- “Somebody to Love”
- “Stone Cold Crazy”
- “We Are The Champions”
- “We Will Rock You”
If you already own Beat Saber on PSVR, you can upgrade to the PSVR 2 version for free. This will also allow you to transfer any music packs previously purchased on PSVR at no extra cost.