‘Beat Saber’ Finally Gets a Skrillex Music Pack, Now Available on All Major Headsets

Facebook’s Beat Games today surprise-launched probably one of the most on-brand paid music packs for its EDM-heavy rhythm game Beat Saber, this time featuring dubstep’s Skrillex.

The Skrillex Music Pack is available starting today on all supported platforms, which includes Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, SteamVR headsets, and PSVR.

The pack contains eight tracks spanning some of Skrillex’s greatest hits and even the newly-released song ‘Don’t Go’ with Don Toliver and Justin Bieber. Check out the full list below:

Bangarang (feat. Sirah)

First of the Year (Equinox)

The Devil’s Den

Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites

Ragga Bomb (feat. Ragga Twins)

Rock ‘n’ Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)

Don’t Go (feat. Justin Bieber)

Butterflies

Love it or hate it, the Skrillex Music Pack follows a growing list of paid Beat Saber content that has actually tended away from EDM, with musicians such as BTS, Linkin Park, Timbaland, Greenday, Panic at the Disco!, Imagine Dragons, and a host of artists under the Interscope music label making for a more rounded offering.

As it is, the Skrillex Music Pack costs $11 (¥1090/€9.17) for the full eight songs, or $2 (¥190, €2) per track. You’ll be able to play in both single and multiplayer mode, which offers up a new environment that the studio says resembles a music light show.