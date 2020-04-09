‘Beat Saber’ Wants to Get Your Heart Pumping in New Free Track ‘FitBeat’

Scott Hayden
Beat Saber (2018) is a great tool if you’re stuck indoors and want to stay fit. To keep you up and moving, Beat Games today released their latest free track, called ‘FitBeat’, which aims to get your heart pumping to its high BMP, obstacle-laden track.

The new song, which looks to include plenty of walls to dodge to keep you on your toes, is offered through a few modes, including Standard, One Saber and 360°/90° Modes.

“We just wanted to bring you a fun song and get you pumped,” says Beat Games, which released the track today on all supported VR platforms, including SteamVR headsets, PSVR, and Oculus Quest. Like many of the early tracks, ‘FitBeat’ was created by Jaroslav Beck, the co-founder and head of music at Beat Games.

To date, Beat Saber has sold more than 2 million copies and 10 million songs via DLC, making it one of the (if not “the”) most successful VR games out there. Since being acquired by Facebook, the studio has managed to wrangle licensing deals with a number of well known artists such as Imagine Dragons, Green Day, Panic at the Disco!, and Timbaland, all of which no doubt gives them more incentive to keep the free tracks flowing.

Check out this player who already conquered FitBeat on Expert+.

