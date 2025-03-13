XR Games, the studio behind Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded (2024) and Starship Troopers Continuum (2024), announced a new rhythm game for Quest called BEATABLE, which uses hand-tracking to turn any table into a musical instrument.

Matching up your physical environment with a virtual one is usually pretty immersive on its own, as you can ‘feel’ the world around you for another layer of suspended disbelief.

Now, Beatable takes it one step further by letting you use your own table as a musical instrument, so you can physically tap, snap, and clap to the beat using just your hands—a sort of “real-world haptics” that controller-based rhythm games simply can’t provide.

But no controllers here, as Beatable is a hand-tracking-only game, which promises fast calibration for precise and responsive hand-tracking—pretty important when you need to hit the beat right on for full marks.

VR YouTuber and a rhythm action expert ‘Naysy’ has also signed on to help out XR Games, offering gameplay insights throughout development, and appearing in the game’s trailer (seen above).

“It’s been awhile since I’ve been so addicted to a rhythm game. I absolutely love VR rhythm games and I think BEATABLE really offers a unique take on the genre,” says Naysy. “The physical interaction paired with hand tracking just makes perfect sense and creates a truly fun immersive experience. I’m in love with this game and can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Beatable is slated to launch in early access on April 10th on Quest 2 and above. Pre-orders are now live, priced at a 10% discount, bringing the game to $9.