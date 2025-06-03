Skydance’s BEHEMOTH (2024) just got a major update called ‘The Rites of Wrath,’ which brings two new game modes to the VR adventure game—’The Arena’ and ‘The Behemoth Trials’.

Arena Mode Leaves Beta

Arena Mode was initially available in beta when the game launched in December 2024, although it lacked a progression system and only had on map to play through.

In today’s update, Arena Mode is adding two new maps, including both daytime and nighttime modes for all three on offer, making for six total randomized maps.

While you shouldn’t rely on your trusty old Bastard Sword for too long—weapons can break in The Arena—the update includes a new feature to keep you hunting for some ultimate blades. Now, players can collect coins from fallen enemies and exchange them for an array of 15 golden weapons, each with their own special power.

The Behemoth Trials

One of the biggest updates to Behemoth is the new Trials Mode, which lets you face off against any of the game’s massive bosses, letting you take on Shacklehide, Nightscraper, Dreddstagg, as well as the game’s final boss.

Skydance says play time for The Behemoth Trials ranges from “15 to 90 minutes, depending on which Behemoths are chosen,” while the Arena Mode adds an estimated “40 to 60 minutes” to beat.

The Rites of Wrath update is available across all supported platforms, which includes the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets.

If you don’t already own Skydance’s Behemoth, there are a few sales to watch out for too that mark it down to just $20. The Horizon Store currently features 50% off, available for the whole month of June. From June 4th – 18th, it’s also going to be on sale for 50% off on PlayStation Store, and 50% off on Steam from June 26th to July 10th.

You can also see the age-restricted trailer on YouTube here.