The Best VR Games of 2025 – Our Game of the Year Picks

Nearly a decade after consumer VR took its first real steps—driven by headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR—the medium has outgrown its novelty phase.

Those early platforms reshaped not just how players experienced games, but how studios thought about presence, interaction, and scale. Today’s VR games and experiences walk along that groundwork—and are also judged against it.

With expectations higher than ever, this year’s standout titles aren’t just impressive in isolation. They’re the ones that meaningfully build on what came before—and that’s what this year’s awards aim to recognize.

Without further ado, here’s Road to VR’s 2025 Game of the Year Awards:

Game of the Year

Ghost Town

Developer: Fireproof Games

Available On: PC VR, Quest, PSVR 2

Release Date: April 24, 2025

Fireproof Games is one of the most trusted names in VR puzzle-adventures for a reason: it’s the very same behind The Room series—arguably one of the best puzzle-adventures on any platform, VR or otherwise. And Ghost Town feels like the most impressive to come from the studio, which is saying a lot.

From its inspiring and immersive environments, to its well-animated characters, to its engaging story, Ghost Town seems to nail all of the most important factors in how to transport players to a different world—one that feels alive, carefully considered, and visually cohesive.

Crucially, Ghost Town’s puzzles aren’t the most difficult, although they’re always approachable and satisfying, encouraging observation and light experimentation. They’re sort of temporary safe havens from the dark, moody atmosphere Ghost Town so effortlessly exudes.

While the game looks absolutely stunning on Quest and PSVR 2, Ghost Town doesn’t treat PC VR as a second class citizen, offering up dynamic lighting, reflections, fog, detailed particle effects, and higher resolution textures throughout—easily making it the version you should play over all others.

Marvel’s Dead Pool VR

Developer: Twisted Pixel

Available On: Quest 3 & 3S

Release Date: November 18th, 2025

Deadpool VR isn’t just a highly polished, multi-hour VR experience that features a name brand superhero. Or a game that lets you slice dudes in half, slow-mo kick them and explode their heads. Or a never ending barrage of fourth wall-breaking banter that isn’t afraid to motor-mouth a ton of dick jokes at anyone, alive or dead. It’s more.

Okay, actually, that’s basically all it is, but that’s more than enough!

Jokes aside, Marvel’s Deadpool VR is a milestone for VR production quality. Outside of the fun gameplay, interesting dialogue, and great graphics, Deadpool VR pushes the envelope by serving up some of the best voice acting ever—VR or otherwise.

Neil Patrick Harris is a natural fit as the ‘merc with a mouth’, but you might also be surprised to know the game features John Leguizamo, Dolph Lundgren, Kal Penn, and Tom Cavanagh among many others. All of it makes for a cinema-quality experience, which is such a refreshing change of pace.

Arken Age

Developer: VitruviusVR

Available On: PSVR 2, PC VR, Quest 3 & 3S

Release Date: January 16th 2025

Arken Age is a single player adventure that was clearly designed by people who have closely studied the corpus of VR game design. Developer VitruviusVR smartly built atop the shoulders of giants, learning from the best immersive mechanics of pioneering VR games like Stormland (2019), Lone Echo (2017), and Robo Recall (2017).

But they did more than just copy. They adapted and advanced what came before, while making their own contributions that are worthy of future study. And they put in the work to give Arken Age its own identity with a unique visual design, interesting weapons, and gameplay that’s all its own.

We were particularly impressed with Arken Age’s highly diegetic design. So much of the game feels ‘hands-on’ in a way that many VR games do not.

Combat features a spread of ranged and melee weapons, allowing you to make your own playstyle. And when it comes time to upgrade them, you don’t just click a button in a menu. Instead, the studio designed a full ‘upgrade station’ to make weapon upgrades and modding into an immersive experience.

Healing syringes need to be stabbed into your body, but that’s table stakes in 2025. The clever part is the way you actually craft the syringes. First you need to collect fruit from certain trees. Then when you find a crafting station you use a torch to pop the fruits off the stem and collect them into a little funnel. It’s ultimately arbitrary work, and yet so much more satisfying and fun than using a laser pointer to click a button to craft the syringes.

All of this attention to diegetic design makes Arken Age one of the most embodying and fun VR games of 2025, earning our award for PSVR 2 Game of the Year.

Laser Dance

Developer: Thomas Van Bouwel

Available On: Quest 3 & 3S

Release Date: November 6th, 2025 (early access)

Building games with meaningful gameplay that adapt to arbitrary real-world spaces is an exceptionally difficult design challenge. Laser Dance is one of the few mixed reality games that feels like it actually pulls it off. It’s a genuinely fun little game and a very clever way to approach the problem of adapting gameplay for arbitrary spaces.

Laser Dance asks players to do something simple: move from point A to point B. But between you and those two places is a grid of lasers that you can’t touch without being reset back to point A. The game starts easy with static lasers to get players into the groove. But later levels introduce moving and flashing lasers which significantly increase the challenge.

Laser Dance isn’t just fun, it’s also incredibly easy to play. Even people who have never tried a VR headset can grasp the gameplay in 60 seconds or less. This is aided further by the game’s use of controllerless hand-tracking, which means nobody needs to learn how to use controllers to have fun with the game.

The successful ‘adapt to any room’ design, quick setup, and ease-of-play make Laser Dance a perfect game to share with friends. Just be sure to ‘cast’ the headset’s view to a nearby TV so everyone can enjoy the antics of the person in the headset crawling across the living room floor while dodging invisible lasers. And you might as well play the Mission Impossible theme for the cherry on top.

Reach

Developer: nDreams

Available On: Quest 3 & 3SPC VRPSVR 2

Release Date: October 16th, 2025

Reach is built atop a foundation of fun movement that makes the game fast-paced and fun, while also remaining quite comfortable. The game makes a seemingly small tweak to the usual ‘Press A to jump’ formula, and instead asks players to hold down the A button and then do an upward arm swinging motion to initiate a jump. This alone makes jumping feel a lot more embodying, and it complements the game’s movement-centric gameplay which has players running, jumping, and climbing.

Developer nDreams took things a step further still, giving the player interesting and immersive movement tools. The player gets a shield which can be thrown into specific magnetic slots in the game, creating a temporary handhold and platform. Players can also shoot arrows into special surfaces that solidify the arrows into climbable handholds. It’s a neat idea that I wish saw even more interesting use in the game.

To top it all off, players gain access to a grappling hook later in the game which allows them to pull themselves toward special poles, and to carry their momentum while swinging from one pole to another. While Reach is far from the first VR game to have a grappling mechanic, we appreciated that its particular design kept things comfortable while still enabling a sense of daring movement across large gaps, as well as an extra way to move around quickly during combat.

No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Available On: PSVR 2, PC VR

Release Date: August 9th, 2016

We could spend the next few sentences glazing Hello Games for not only completing No Man’s Sky’s redemption arc years ago, but continuing to give VR players a front-row seat to one of the best space sims that seems to never stop giving.

We could start a second paragraph, and talk about how studio co-founder and CEO Sean Murray seemingly made it a spiritual mission to make No Man’s Sky the game it should have been when it launched in 2016.

Or even a third, talking about the game’s recent updates, which offer mind-boggling expansion to the universe, including deeper ship and multiplayer systems, franchise-level settlement management, fun exploratory mechanics like fossils, and ongoing fixes that keep improving the base experience.

But we don’t do any of that. Suffice it to say: No Man’s Sky could have received this award multiple times over by now. And at this rate, it just might in the future.

HITMAN World of Assassination

Developer: IO Interactive

Available On: PC VRPSVR 2

Release Date: March 27th, 2025

We couldn’t recommend anyone earnestly attempt to play Hitman in VR before its big PSVR 2 and PC VR update earlier this year. On the original PSVR, input was abstracted to the point it just didn’t feel immersive. On PC, it was an absolute mess. We’re not even going to talk about the standalone game for Quest.

But then developer IO Interactive got wise, and finally fixed the issue for its big PSVR 2 release of Hitman World of Assassination, finally making it a VR adaptation of the game that actually didn’t feel like a half-hearted attempt.

What’s more, those improvements eventually came to the PC version in September, adding Freelancer mode, Elusive Targets, and a host of more content, putting the PC VR version as the definitive way to experience Hitman in VR, but only by a hair.

Cave Crave

Developer: 3R Games

Available On: Quest, PC VR, PSVR 2

Release Date: June 26th, 2025

Cave Crave is like if The Climb decided that falling from a cliff face wasn’t scary enough. It needed to be more dangerous, more claustrophobic. More real.

And there’s something uniquely immersive about Cave Crave’s enclosed spaces. Although a majority of the game’s cave systems are entire works of fiction, featuring interesting biomes and different climbing challenges to players, in September the studio introduced its first map informed by a real-world cave: the Nutty Putty Cave system.

It’s the very same that was permanently closed up after the death of caver Jon Jones in 2009. Some may construe it as exploitative, but we don’t think it is. The free update to the game is remarkably well-informed and actually treats the tragedy with due reverence.

What’s more, the Nutty Putty update was largely informed by rescuer Brandon Kowallis, who not only gave pointers to the studio on cave design, but also included an audio guide companion that plays as users explore the now-closed cave system. In all, there’s something just a little more gripping here than your run-of-the-mill exploration game. Something that lasts with you well after you take off the headset.

Quantum Void

Developer: Tactical Nounours

Available On: Quest, Steam (coming soon)

Release Date: August 28th, 2025 (early access)

We don’t always reserve our Indie Development award for single-person projects, but when they’re especially impressive, and especially fun, we simply can’t help ourselves.

That’s Quantum Void, a space sim from single dev team Tactical Nounours that we could have sworn was developed by a whole team of seasoned VR veterans.

Yes, the game is still in Early Access, but it’s extremely impressive so far; it includes multiple endings, offering up multiple hours of gameplay so far in a full-realized universe that’s actually worth exploring and scrounging through. As it is today, it’s a very polished and ostensibly finished experience, which makes it even more exciting to follow.

Note: Games eligible for Road to VR‘s Game of the Year Award must be available to the public on or before December 19th, 2025. Games must also natively support the target platform as to ensure full operability.

  • Runesr2

    Ghost Town is by far not PCVR game of the year – it's a cheap port of a phoneVR game, it was never designed for for high-end VR. And the game is too short and too easy.

    The Midnight Walk would be my choice, it's one of the most impressive VR experiences ever. Arken Age would be my next-best candidate. I'd even accept the fully patched Hitman VR game for game of the year.

    Even Pools VR, Thief VR and Reach are way better than Ghost Town.

    • My experience with The Midnight Walk was clunky and underwhelming. It felt like a flatscreen game with VR elements added later rather than something designed for VR from the ground up. I ran into control jank and bugs within the first few minutes, which immediately hurt the experience.

      Ghost Town, on the other hand, is one of the most polished VR games I’ve played in a long time. It features strong art direction, consistently high-quality character designs and facial animations, rich atmosphere, memorable set pieces, fun puzzles, and an engaging story. Especially on Quest 3, it looks outstanding for the platform.

      • Runesr2

        As written, I'm talking about PCVR, not about Quest 3 standalone games. For choosing the best PCVR game this year, it is not relevant if the standalone Quest 3 version is great or not.
        Ghost Town for PCVR is not a bad game, but it's still a Quest port with the many limitations of mobile/phone gpus, like having only one animated npc present at once. Locations are small, often barren, and most objects cannot be interacted with (limited physics – compared to Room VR, Ghost Town has no physics for cloth movement and wind). Npcs are constantly placed behind some sort of barricade, so for some strange reason devs keep you from getting very close to npcs.
        The sum of all parts do provide a polished and enjoyable experience though, my rating is 6.5/10 – especially due to the very poor second half of the game and the ending – it all felt too rushed and repetitive. The game is also very short and can be completed in 3-4 hours. The game has no/little replay value.

      • Ben Lang

        I was also not a fan: https://www.roadtovr.com/the-midnight-walk-review-psvr-2-pc-vr-steamvr/

        It's genuinely difficult for me to understand how some people seemed to love it as a VR game. To be clear, I'm glad they liked it. I'm just can't see it myself.

        • Oxi

          Classic dilemma, do you want the budget and fidelity and content of a flat game, or the native interactions and physicality and fun spatial nature of a VR game?

      • VR5

        I actually liked TMW but it is after all a hybrid game, and turned into one after they started as a flat only game. Like a real well made VR mod, with professional QA. And it benefits from being in VR. Great visuals (after the patch that fixed the resolution), great story and atmosphere. No GotY, but I enjoyed my time with it.

        Weird that it won at the TGA. I can only guess that a lot of the jury played it flat and voted for it despite not having played the other games.

    • Paolo Minisini

      Sadly many games on PCVR are just PC ports of Quest versions. Same poly-count, just some better texture and an improved light system.
      Not enough, for our PC hardware.

      • NL_VR

        Wait until Steam Frame is released that will be the end of it all. Maybe not even a PCVR version at all but a standalone Steam Frame version distributed on Steam :P

        • Dragon Marble

          That's true. People don't seem to realize, but a Steam VR developer is going to care about that "Steam Frame Verified" logo. And the only way to get it is to — for a lack of better word — Questify the game.

          • NL_VR

            Yep. personally i dont mind. a game can still be verry good. But people only care about how something looks and not the game itself will be disapointed. They should only stick to mods, because they maybe dont care about jank only looks. Maybe quit VR gaming and stick to the "innovative flatscreen AAA scene" ;D

          • Oxi

            They're letting devs ship multiple builds of their games under the same steam listing, so that doesn't have to happen.We'll see but I expect the larger issue to just be the sheer number of games that only have a frame native version and no PCVR version.

        • CyberInferno

          Since the Steam Frame is expected to be $999, I don't know how much of an impact it will really make. That's still more than most people are willing to pay for a VR headset.

          • NL_VR

            no its not expected to be $999 there are many different speculations. only think we know it will be cheaper than index full kit.

          • CyberInferno

            When they announced that it’s cheaper than $1,000, I assume that means just a little bit under.

        • MooreJon

          Frame will still be a 10w standalone not a 200w console or 400-600w PC so I wouldn't expect a noticeable difference over the quest3. Same people complaining about standalone are now super excited just because it's steam when quest3 games can look amazing as it is now.

        • Paolo Minisini

          I hope so, Frame could be a good headset. However, honestly I don't think Steam Frame will have a significant impact in the market. PCVR is still a small market, and only a fraction of it will buy the Steam Frame… Not many millions sales.
          Quest 2 had the most impressive influence with more than 20 millions, that's what I consider an impressive impact that can direct the market, influencing developers.
          We desperately need a competitor against Meta, with that will be a slow and difficult process.

      • CyberInferno

        So if our headset is a Quest 3, are we better off just getting the Quest version in that case?

      • xyzs

        On steam you can already see dozen of android vr games planned for frame release added. Don’t expect good things only, most games will be refurbished crap from meta store.
        I hope Valves sort their store better than meta because i can stand store polluted by shit.

    • VR5

      Ghost Town and Reach would be tied for my GotY but since Reach has some progress related bugs that breaks the tie. Both were excellent in terms of VR native gameplay and breath taking graphics.

    • Mateusz Jakubczyk

      If Ghost Town were only released on PCVR with the exact same graphics, you would be raving about how amazing it looks. But no, your problem isn't that the game looks bad on PCVR (because it looks great), it's that it looks too good on Quest – because games can't just look good on Quest, right? The proud followers of the PC(VR) Master Race are terrible hypocrites.

    • Oxi

      I mean, if you're being cynical, are the interactions in Midnight Walk that good in VR, I tried it when it released and it felt like things were bugging out when I tried to grab and store objects.

  • eadVrim

    For me, the best VR game I’ve played is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020/2024 VR. This year, the best game I played was Hitman PCVR.

    • Runesr2

      Good choices – but MSFS2024 launched in 2024, not in 2025. I'd agree with the newly patched Hitman VR – that is now a true AAA VR experience, and those are few in VR.

      • eadVrim

        Thanks man, MFS2020 was also a great experience in VR but I like more the 2024 version. In this year my favorite one is Hitman World of Assassination. Many immersive hours of gameplay for a low price.

  • Yeah, all very solid choices. Although, I'm not convinced Deadpool should be above Ghost Town on Quest 3. But, since it means more games get spotlighted, I'll let it slip.

  • patfish

    The Hitman VR port to PC is one of the biggest fails ever – it's a shame for VR because it's glitchy, interactions don't work well, graphics are very blurry, and performance is bad. I have not experienced a single VR Game that felt worse than this, and I refunded Hitman VR on PC immediately, even though I got it for only €20 in a sale. :( …my best Game is Forefront (would love to see PCVR Lighting and Detail in the future!) and Reach.

    • NL_VR

      i finished Hitman VR a month ago, its a verry good VR game even its few flaws.
      You can get it to run well and look nice. The patch they released fixed alot of the image issues (even there were ways you also could improve it before patch)

    • eadVrim

      Strange, after the very last update, it is very playable and enjoyable in PCVR

  • patfish

    Last year was way better — but 2026 will be the best year for PCVR since 2016!
    A new beginning, thanks to Valve… and honestly, thanks to Meta too, for shifting its focus toward smart glasses. <3

    • NL_VR

      You think Steam Frame will make small devs more willing to make a PCVR version? i think not they will make a Steam Frame version. Distributed via Steam it doesnt matter if you run it from a PC or Steam Frame standalone

  • NL_VR

    Steam Frame can be the end of High end PCVR as we see it today.
    ONly "high end graphics" you will get via mods.
    Its a big chance SteamVR version will be the same Steam Frame and PCVR

  • NL_VR

    Hitman i agree, verry good game in VR. enjoyed it alot.
    one thing i noticed is that Hitman felt easier in VR than flat.
    The rest i have not played.

  • BananaBreadBoy

    Oooh, thanks for bringing Quantum Void onto my radar! Looks super good already for a one man project.

  • Oxi

    Something funny is that the gloves in the screenshots for Cave Crave VR look like the default Unreal hands that come with the engine, which many very bare bones games leave in, so I at first assumed the game was a lot lower fidelity than it is.

  • Oxi

    I used to not feel this way but now VR feels kind of physically fatiguing in a way it didn't five years ago so I also end up being very selective. I am excited to try Arken Age though.

  • Hit the road Jack

    Alex and the Jets is by farrr the best MR game…

    With all the respect to Laser Dance.

  • huh

    I have enjoyed the VR experience in Star Citizen.
    Did not need to buy anything and certainly would Not advise people to spend any money on it, only try if you already have a Game pack and a VR headset. Its still experimental, but runs pretty good.
    No controller support, M&K, I dont know about game pads.
    Eventually once I did a few things, I run out of stuff to do, as there is so much more work needs to be done, as game is still only "Alpha" after 13 years and nearly a Billion USD.
    They are using Vulkan renderer and I had Q3, PC and Virtual Desktop.
    Just have the headset and Virtual Desktop running on Headset and PC first, then fire up the Star Citizen Launcher.

    I have just downloaded No Mans Sky and going to see how it goes in VR, looks very interesting as well.

  • Compliments to all the winners… and Happy Holidays everyone!