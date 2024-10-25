Bigscreen, the social VR screen sharing platform, is spectacularly good at letting users hold communal watch parties dedicated to anything they can show on a PC’s screen, Quest users included. But now the studio is launching a paid cloud-streaming service that aims to make it even easier for Quest users looking to get away from their PC entirely.

Bigscreen already offers a remote desktop client for Quest, which allows you to cue up content on your PC for playback in the Quest-native app. It’s a really handy way of sharing your screen without technically needing a beefy, VR-capable PC, as practically any PC will do, even Intel CPUs with integrated graphics which support Quick Sync Video.

Now the studio is rolling out what it calls its ‘Cloud Browser’, a paid service that lets you host rooms and stream content without needing a PC at all.

While DRM restrictions technically black out services like Netflix and Disney+ on Bigscreen’s new Cloud Brower, it does allow Quest users to stream movies from less litigious services, such as Plex, Dropbox, and Vimeo.

And as the name implies, it also allows you to browse the web for anything worth chatting over, such as websites and web-based games.

As a paid service, Bigscreen’s Cloud Browser comes with a free two-hour trial; day passes are priced at $1.99 for 24 hours of access, and a monthly pass are priced at $9.99 for 30 days of access. You can learn more over on the Bigscreen website.