‘Blacktop Hoops’ is Like ‘NBA Street’ in VR, Coming to Quest 2 & PC VR Next Year

Blacktop Hoops is an upcoming multiplayer streetball game that puts you on realistic amateur courts where you chain together epic moves that all look straight out of NBA Street (2001).

Developed by indie studio Vinci Games, Blacktop Hoops’ open alpha has been highly-rated ever since it released for free on on Quest 2 and on SteamVR headsets in April. And for good reason: people who’ve played the demo like the classic streetball atmosphere, the realistic b-ball feel, and the crazy dunking mechanics that let you set fire to the hoop.

Here’s how Vinci describes Blacktop Hoops:

Players can chain together flashy dribble tricks, shots, and high-flying dunks to finish off opponents the globe in epic games of 1-on-1 streetball. The game was designed with the most realistic basketball mechanics ever built for virtual reality. Play against dynamic AI with mocap animations from pro streetball players and dunkers. Ball out to an original 90s-inspired soundtrack with narration from legendary emcees Bobbito Garcia and WNBA legend Renee Montgomery. Unlock 30+ kicks from leading indie brands and shoe designers. Become the G.O.A.T.

But now with the cross-play update to the open alpha, you can now go head-to-head with other players online. Outside of the newly-added cross-play multiplayer mode which just dropped yesterday, the alpha demo also contains four modes: a tutorial, and AI play mode with four difficulty levels, a practice mode to try out your moves, and shooting training to see how many shots you can make.

The studio says the full version of Blacktop Hoops will release sometime in 2023. We’re sure to learn more about launch plans when the studio launches its Kickstarter campaign in late August.

We’ll be following along with the Kickstarter, although you can signup here to be notified when it’s ready for backers to toss down cash.