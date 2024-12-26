VR’s favorite combat sim Blade & Sorcery (2024) may have wrapped up development with its big 1.0 release in June, but creator Warpfrog says it’s already on to its next title, which will be just as “highly moddable” as its breakout physics combat game.

Details are still thin on the ground, however the studio tells Road to VR its next title is indeed a VR game, and will have the “familiar hallmarks of Warpfrog games,” which include physics-based interactions and a heavy emphasis on simulation.

Additionally, the studio confirmed its follow-up will be “highly moddable in the same way Blade & Sorcery is.”

Notably, Blade & Sorcery allows for easy modding both manually and with Nexus Mod Manager, which places all of the right files in the user’s game folder, letting you do things as small as add extra sparks to weapons when they clash, to importing user-generated maps and weapons for an entirely new experience.

Speaking to Meta back in October, the studio said it’s incorporating a new framework into its next game, which was the result of pushing its old framework to the max during Blade & Sorcery’s long stint in early access.

“We have to get rid of a bit of spaghetti code and scale that. We have to basically rework from scratch on something new for a new engine. We started to work on a new framework that’s going to be much faster with a new game. And the idea this time is to have a framework that is made for the team, so it will be the first time that we now are working from A to Z on the game with a full team.”

To say we’re expecting good things from Warpfrog is somewhat of an understatement, given that the one-time one-person project, headed by Warpfrog’s sole developer ‘KospY’, has since scaled up to now a nearly 30-strong team.

With its big 1.0 update in June, which brought to the game its ‘Crystal Hunt’ story-based mode, Blade & Sorcery is more than just a combat sandbox with visceral melee; now it’s an adventure game in its own right, replete with upgrade systems, narrative, and a world much bigger, and much more interconnected than before.

“As for the future of Warpfrog… this is where the fun begins… With the experience we have acquired across these past 5 years, we can’t wait to show what we are cooking next. Your support has empowered the studio to go on to develop bigger and better games,” the studio says in a Steam news update.