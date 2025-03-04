VR Games Showcase is returning next week, promising to feature 20+ VR games from over a dozen developers and publishers. The livestream, kicking off on March 11th at 12 PM ET, is slated to not only include updates to upcoming releases, but also new game announcements as well as exclusive peeks at gameplay.

Event organizers have already teased a few of the 15+ publishers taking part in the VR Games Showcase next week, which thus far is set to include Flat2VR Studios, Triangle Factory, Fireproof Games, tinyBuild, Trebuchet, IO Interactive, PolarityOne, Patient 8 Games, Blue Isle Studios and Perp Games.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s been confirmed so far:

Flat2VR Studios is announcing a list of upcoming flatscreen-to-VR ports in addition to info on the VR version of RyseUp Studios’ roguelike shooter Roboquest (2023).

Triangle Factory, the studio behind Rainbow Six-inspired VR shooter Breachers (2023), will debut its next major VR project.

Fireproof Games, the studio behind The Room VR: A Dark Matter (2020), is sharing more info on Ghost Town, its upcoming VR puzzle-adventure for Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets

Trebuchet is tossing out more info on Prison Boss: Prohibition, its sequel to the 2017 prison-based VR crafting and trading game.

IO Interactive is showing off PSVR 2 gameplay of Hitman: World of Assassination, which was previously slated to launch on PSVR 2 in December 2024, but is now releasing March 27th.

PolarityOne is showing off Exoshock gameplay, its upcoming co-op shooter for Quest slated to release in Q2 2025.

Patient 8 Games is releasing info on its previously delayed sci-fi survival-horror game Memoreum.

Blue Isle Studios and Perp Games are showing off gameplay of the VR port of Slender: The Arrival (2013), which was initially supposed to launch last year.

We’ll of course be following along, but you can catch this year’s VR Games Showcase livestream on March 11th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET (local time here) across YouTube and TikTok Live.