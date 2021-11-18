‘Blaston’ Studio Announces Futuristic VR Sports Game ‘Ultimechs’, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
6

Resolution Games, the studio behind Demeo, Blaston, and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, announced its next title coming to “major VR platforms” starting next year. Called Ultimechs, the game put you aboard a mech to play some sort of futuristic multiplayer sport.

The studio is staying tight-lipped on exactly what the new sport involves, however they say you’ll need “speed, precision and rocketry […] to defeat your opponents.” More info is said to arrive in the coming months.

In the trailer we can see a mech firing a rocket-fist at a ball, or rather a specific target on the ball that sends it hurtling into a goal area.

Image courtesy Resolution Games

There’s actually more to infer here too, thanks to a tweet made by the studio earlier this week. In the short clip below we can see four players donning Quest 2 headsets. A menu screen is briefly seen on stage where there’s an apparent loadout selection and list of available arenas. The four players battle in out and appear to guide the rocket-fists to their targets, possibly in teams of two.

“With Ultimechs we have created an entirely new gameplay mechanic that could only exist in the immersive world of VR,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. “Sure anyone can kick a ball into a net, but only in the world of Ultimechs can you and your mech punch it in by firing a rocket fist and controlling the trajectory as you follow along its path. And that just scratches the surface of Ultimechs. We’ve really stretched the boundaries of what can be done in VR in this game, and we can’t wait to share more details.”

Resolution Games has developed several ground-up VR titles that are unique to the medium. Following in the footsteps of Blaston, a futuristic 1v1 dueling game that is currently rated at [4.6/5] stars on the Oculus Store, the studio says it hopes Ultimechs will grow its catalog of “distinct, original multiplayer experiences that the company is known for.”

Ultimechs is coming in 2022 to “major VR platforms,” which nowadays typically means Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR and PSVR. Heading into 2022 though, it’s likely we’ll be seeing more platforms arrive such as the long-awaited second-gen PSVR headset for PS5, and whatever Meta is cooking up with its Project Cambria MR headset, something we’re hoping to hear more about during Meta’s VR gaming showcase coming in early 2022.

      And Pavlov’s Hidden mode update, which is like an entire new game in the game.

      • Trust me, I’ve tried to inform them about it all! Agreed though, quality updates like that made me go back to Pavlov even though for core gameplay I was more fond of the likes of Contractors and Onward but now they’ve all managed to offer truly unique things (although Onward has faltered, I really hope they turn it into something special before they abandon it to work on Quest-only stuff now that Facebook bought them). The Hidden was awesome since its Half-Life 2 mod iteration and it made the perfect comeback.

    • Dude, I love that you’re trying to show off more games, but you should seriously get your own news site to do this on rather than spam the comments of other vr sites, makes it hard to scroll through comments when there’s like 20 videos by you on each page

    I wonder what this is based on. It’s fine, I just wish Mini Moto X leaned more into its rocket league mode since I think that had a lot of potential.

  • So basically, it’s Rocket League with robots in VR! As long as the maps are bigger than the one shown in the trailer, Im in! Looks like what Rigs tried to be as a PSVR exclusive, but not an exclusive…