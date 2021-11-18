‘Blaston’ Studio Announces Futuristic VR Sports Game ‘Ultimechs’, Trailer Here

Resolution Games, the studio behind Demeo, Blaston, and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, announced its next title coming to “major VR platforms” starting next year. Called Ultimechs, the game put you aboard a mech to play some sort of futuristic multiplayer sport.

The studio is staying tight-lipped on exactly what the new sport involves, however they say you’ll need “speed, precision and rocketry […] to defeat your opponents.” More info is said to arrive in the coming months.

In the trailer we can see a mech firing a rocket-fist at a ball, or rather a specific target on the ball that sends it hurtling into a goal area.

There’s actually more to infer here too, thanks to a tweet made by the studio earlier this week. In the short clip below we can see four players donning Quest 2 headsets. A menu screen is briefly seen on stage where there’s an apparent loadout selection and list of available arenas. The four players battle in out and appear to guide the rocket-fists to their targets, possibly in teams of two.

We've been keeping a secret. Here's a sneak peek look at the next VR game we have in development. We'll share more details soon. pic.twitter.com/6PklB1jmxl — Resolution Games (@resolutiongame) November 16, 2021

“With Ultimechs we have created an entirely new gameplay mechanic that could only exist in the immersive world of VR,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. “Sure anyone can kick a ball into a net, but only in the world of Ultimechs can you and your mech punch it in by firing a rocket fist and controlling the trajectory as you follow along its path. And that just scratches the surface of Ultimechs. We’ve really stretched the boundaries of what can be done in VR in this game, and we can’t wait to share more details.”

Resolution Games has developed several ground-up VR titles that are unique to the medium. Following in the footsteps of Blaston, a futuristic 1v1 dueling game that is currently rated at [4.6/5] stars on the Oculus Store, the studio says it hopes Ultimechs will grow its catalog of “distinct, original multiplayer experiences that the company is known for.”

Ultimechs is coming in 2022 to “major VR platforms,” which nowadays typically means Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR and PSVR. Heading into 2022 though, it’s likely we’ll be seeing more platforms arrive such as the long-awaited second-gen PSVR headset for PS5, and whatever Meta is cooking up with its Project Cambria MR headset, something we’re hoping to hear more about during Meta’s VR gaming showcase coming in early 2022.