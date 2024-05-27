Boneworks (2019), the physics-driven PC VR shooter from Stress Level Zero, isn’t a Quest-native game, but thanks to a third-party mod for Bonelab (2022), called ‘Labworks’, you can play the entire campaign on Quest—no PC required.

Developed by modder ‘volx64’, Labworks now includes the entire campaign of Boneworks, which can be played in Bonelab on a Quest 2/3/Pro.

In addition to being available on QuestBonelab is also on PC VR headsets via Steam and Meta PC, which means you can play the entire Boneworks campaign there too.

Porting the full Boneworks campaign has taken nearly two years, volx64 says, which includes all 12 levels from the game as well as a number of non-campaign/sandbox levels. Check out the trailer below to see Labworks in action:

Notably, when we reviewed Boneworks back in 2019, it took us around nine hours to complete the campaign—nearly double the size of the campaign in Bonelab—making for a sizeable amount of gameplay for Bonelab players on Quest who are looking for a new challenge.

SEE ALSO
New Update Adds 'Lying Down Mode' to Quest 2 & Quest Pro, 'Quest Cash' Parental Payments

If you need help installing Labworks on either PC or Quest, there’s a handy video guide from volx64. In addition to the required downloads, there are also full instructions available on its mod.io page where you can nab the admittedly very large mod.

– – — – –

And in case you’ve never heard of either, here’s the one-pager: in Boneworks, players step into the shoes of Arthur Ford, a renegade cybersecurity director who delves into an incomplete simulated universe. They navigate surreal architecture and environments, which includes a range of experimental physics-based weapons to fight their way through.

Considered a sequel of sorts, in Bonelab the player controls an outcast who escapes death and explores experimental worlds in a research lab in MythOS. More physics-based madness and sandbox fun.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    “it’s a mobile phone procesor, it will never run boneworks”

    • kakek

      My dude, even the quest 1 can run ANY GAME !
      .
      .
      .
      If you downgrade it enough.

      • ViRGiN

        You are looking at it the wrong way.
        The PC ports are not majorly improved compared to Quest versions. That’s pretty pathethic for machines that can run Battlefield and Cyberpunk at once.

  • Yeshaya

    Is this a case of “Wow, incredibly passionate fans do the impossible” or a “fans do what devs should have done themselves but couldn’t be bothered to”?
    Trying to follow the technical details of how much they remade vs straight porting

  • Wonderful!!
    Now even MORE people have a chance
    to be confused and bored to tears ….
    []^ (

  • Nevets

    How could anybody have the motivation and application of mind to do something like this? I really wish I could apply that sort of motivation to my own career!

  • Ready Player112

    Did you guys bother to contact Stress Level Zero to see how they feel about this?

    • ViRGiN

      Why would they?
      SLZ is in general unresponsive, they dropped the game, it continues to sell, and that’s all of their involvment since.

      • Ready Player112

        Why do you think? It’s their decision whether this is a DMCA violation. Maybe they don’t care, or maybe they have other plans that include publishing this content on Quest themselves. Being slow to respond to email doesn’t give this project a free pass to redistribute the game.

        • ViRGiN

          It’s up to them to send dmca. They are fine with star wars and cod stuff, someone porting entire pc game to run on quest still makes them money at no extra work. Boneworks is so old it didn’t seem like it would ever be ported officially, they chose to make a new game.

          The mod might not be exactly “legal”, but there is no reason for road to VR to contact devs for their opinion on this. Maybe devs should go out of hibernation and start providing what they promised long ago