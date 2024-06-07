Bonelab (2022), Stress Level Zero’s sequel to physics-driven VR shooter Boneworks (2019), just got a massive update which brings more than a year’s worth of enhancements to Quest 3 in addition to a ton of new content for Quest and PC VR headsets alike.

The studio detailed the changes in a lengthy update, revealing a series of core developments created over the past 18 months. Stress Level Zero says these have enhanced performance and introduced a number of overall improvements to the game, calling them “extensive under-the-hood changes.”

The ‘Patch 4’ update, which is now live on Quest and PC VR headsets, includes a few key areas of improvement: enhancements to the player rig, SDK updates, and overhaul to the Zone System, and an expansion of spawnable assets for level creators. This follows Patch 3, which was released in beta in February 2023, and subsequently never went public.

As for Quest 3, the game now has 4x anisotropic filtering, improved foveated rendering, and a “greatly” increased texture cache. You can take a closer look at each at the bottom of the article.

Notably, the massive Patch 4 update comes on the tails of a mod from ‘volx64’ that brings the entirety of Boneworks into Bonelab, letting you play Stress Level Zero’s PC VR-exclusive game on Quest for the first time (and for free).

You can find Bonelab available on Quest, as well on PC VR headsets via Steam and Meta PC.