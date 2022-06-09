‘Broken Edge’ is a 1v1 Sword Dueling Game for Quest 2 & SteamVR, Coming This Year

Fast Travel Games today announced during UploadVR’s Summer Showcase its next VR title, a multiplayer sword-fighting game called Broken Edge.

Developed by Trebuchet and published by Fast Travel Games, Broken Edge is a multiplayer fantasy sword-dueling action VR game where you choose your fighter go head-to-head against another player online.

The studios say each weapon and fighter offers “unique stances and movement patterns that reflect the specific martial arts, which can be performed to activate temporary perks. Experience real fencing tactics in battle, while swords will break at the point of impact and eventually regenerate to help execute a winning strike.”

Broken Edge is slated to release on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets “later this year,” the studios say.

Here’s some more specifics from Fast Travel and Trebuchet: