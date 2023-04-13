Call of the Sea (2020) always looked like a good candidate for VR support, and it seems the developers Out of The Blue Games thought so too, as the Madrid-based indie studio today released the BAFTA-nominated adventure puzzle on Quest 2.

Redesigned for VR, Call of the Sea is all about solving the mass of first-person puzzles which fill the mysterious island, set in the South Pacific circa 1934.

As a story-driven adventure, you’ll explore the lost ruins of the island and uncover its mysteries as you chase your missing husband who was on a mission to find a cure for a strange disease that afflicts you.

The game’s object-oriented puzzling feels like a good fit for VR, as users are tasked with browsing forgotten journals, solving musical puzzles, and manipulating Lovecraftian mechanisms which litter the island.

There’s also a good helping of narrative twists and turns to contend with, as Call of the Sea typically takes players between five to six hours to complete.

SEE ALSO
'Echo VR' Players Protest Shutdown by Flying Message Over Meta HQ

We haven’t gone hands-on with the VR adaptation yet, however the original flatscreen version has garnered very positive user reviews from across Steam and Epic Games Store. It also received a BAFTA nomination in 2021 for Best Debut Game and a Raindance Immersive nomination in 2022 for Best Immersive Game.

You can download Call of the Sea VR on the Quest Store starting today, priced at $20. The game isn’t live yet at the time of this writing, as it’s set to unlock in the next few hours.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR