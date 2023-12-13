Industry Direct by Pimax Industry Direct is our program for sponsors who want to speak directly to the Road to VR newsletter audience. Industry Direct posts are written by sponsors with no involvement from the Road to VR editorial team. Links to these posts appear only in our newsletter and do not intermix with our on-site editorial feed. Industry Direct sponsors help make Road to VR possible.

Pimax is celebrating 8 years of innovating in VR, with a special discount on its full inventory.

A Recap of Pimax’s History

Pimax was founded in 2015 and developed the world’s first 4K VR headset, which was recognized as the best VR product at CES Asia 2016.

In 2018, Pimax released the award-winning Pimax 5K, followed by the 8K in the same year. The 8K pushed a massive 200° FOV at 7,680 × 2,160 resolution, first upscaled then native with the 8KX in 2019. This year, Pimax launched the Pimax Crystal, a headset that is the only award-winning VR headset at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards.

The 8th Anniversary Special Offer

In December, we are celebrating our 8th anniversary with an 8% discount on all purchases and a $30 gift certificate. Also, we are offering Kickstarter backers an exclusive $100 discount on the Pimax Crystal VR headset.

The Highest Clarity in Consumer VR

The Pimax Crystal currently offers the highest clarity in consumer VR. This is partly due to its ultra-high fidelity QLED panels, which boast a native resolution of 2,880 × 2,880 pixels per-eye (native not upscaled, even at 120Hz). Additionally, it is the world’s first and only VR headset equipped with glass aspheric lenses. These lenses are a key factor in why the headset is aptly named the ‘Crystal’.

Crystal is listed among ‘The best VR headsets for 2023’ by both GameRant and Digital Trends, and also is recommended by media such as HotHardware and Tech4Gamers.

John Linneman from Eurogamer: “It’s the best VR display I’ve ever tested. The clarity, brightness, and field of view are best-in-class and extremely immersive. If you’re serious about cockpit games especially, like racing games and flight sims, there’s no better option.”

Key Features of the Pimax Crystal

QLED+Mini LED panels for life-like graphics with adjustable local dimming

35 PPD with glass aspheric lenses, a native resolution of 2,880 × 2,880 pixels per-eye (native not upscaled, even at 120Hz)

Eye-tracking technology powered by Tobii registers the position of the user’s eyes 120 times per second, and enables auto-IPD and dynamic foveated render (DFR), optimizing the device performance with up to 50% FPS boosts

Multiple options of refresh rate with 72Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz (and 60Hz upcoming)

Inside-out tracking so there’s no need for base station (although it’s base station compatible with the Lighthouse faceplate)

60G Airlink module for wireless PCVR upcoming

PCVR + Standalone dual mode

A message from Pimax Founder, Robin:

“With the Crystal, I have, for the first time, begun to feel that I have come close to my original goal of founding Pimax: to make a VR headset that blurs the line between the real and the virtual.”

The Only VR Headset Awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Award

This year, the Pimax Crystal was awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Awards as an Honoree in the ‘XR Technologies & Accessories’ category—as the only VR headset to do so. It will be on display and available to demo for all visitors at CES 2024 (#15454) and displayed at the official Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian Expo, Halls D, Booth #56332. Visitors will be able to try a variety of demos to discover why VR fanatics worldwide choose the Pimax Crystal for the highest clarity in consumer VR. If you attend CES 2024, it is a great chance to experience the Crystal personally.

Don’t forget, if you want an 8% discount on all purchases and a $30 gift certificate, order before Dec 31, 2023. Visit the campaign page to learn more.