Owlchemy Labs has something to celebrate, as the Google-owned VR studio announced that its tongue-in-cheek parody simulator game Job Simulator (2016) has officially broken the one million unit sales mark.

Job Simulator was a launch title for HTC Vive, PSVR, and Oculus Touch in 2016, putting it in an extremely favorable position in the early days of consumer VR. It also garnered wide-spread viral attention then too thanks to its ease of use, not to mention its madcap, object-oriented gameplay.

As one of the most visible and notable games to define the early days of consumer VR, Job Simulator decidedly makes for a pretty good metric of the industry’s overall health. It’s been a constant face on PSVR’s monthly top 10 sales list, and maintains high user review scores on both Steam and the Oculus Store. Notably, Job Simulator was also launch title on on Oculus Quest, further shoeing in VR first-timers for the studio’s patented brand of casual hilarity.

The only other studio to publicly release a similar claim is Beat Games, the Czechia-based studio behind the breakout rhythm game Beat Saber (2019), which crossed the one million mark back in March 2019. That critically doesn’t include its sales numbers from Quest, as the standalone headset launched two months after those figures were released.

Acquired by Google in 2017, Owlchemy is also known for its franchise sequel Vacation Simulator (2019) and the Emmy-nominated title Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (2017).