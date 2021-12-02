‘Cities: VR’ is a Built-for-VR Version of ‘Cities: Skylines’, Coming to Quest 2 in Spring 2022

Popular city-builder Cities: Skylines (2015) doesn’t offer native VR support, however the franchise is getting its first official made-for-VR game soon called Cities: VR, which will let you go hands-on as you take the reigns of your city from a new perspective.

Cities: VR is being developed and published by veteran VR studio Fast Travel Games, the Stockholm-based team behind Apex Construct, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, and Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife.

The city-building and management simulator is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Spring of 2022. It’s uncertain whether Cities: VR will be exclusive to Quest 2, however if any of the studio’s other titles are any indication it’s possible we may see a timed release on other major VR platforms.

Just like the original Cities: Skylines, you’ll be able to do all of the same urban-planning and city management, albeit with the ability to fully immerse yourself in the world by either towering over your city or zooming down to see the day-to-day action.

You can get a better look at gameplay in the video below, which shows that Cities: VR appears essentially City: Skylines translated directly into VR.

“Cities: Skylines is the ultimate modern city-builder, and it’s an honor to bring this franchise to VR,” said Erik Odeldahl, Creative Director at Fast Travel Games. “The city-building genre has huge potential in the VR market and we couldn’t wait to work on this IP. We’ve spent a ton of time, research, and energy to translate Cities: Skylines to VR in a way that is both approachable for new players and a new challenge for Cities veterans. We can’t wait to see what players build!”

Fast Travel Games says they’ll be talking more about Cities: VR closer to launch on Quest 2 (re: not the original Quest), so we hope to learn more about other platforms and whether the VR title will support any mods or additional paid DLC such as different buildings, environments, or gameplay features.