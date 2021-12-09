Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t officially support VR headsets, but leave it to prolific VR modder Luke Ross to get under the hood and beat CD Projekt Red to the punch—one they haven’t exactly prioritized given the litany of bugs the studio has needed to fix over the past year.

As first reported by PC Gamer, the mind behind R.E.A.L. VR mod for a host of flatscreen games including Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia II is vowing to tackle the open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

In a chat with PC Gamer, Ross confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 was at the top of the list of flatscreen games to scaffold around his R.E.A.L. VR injection framework, saying that if all goes according to plan, Cyberpunk 2077 owners on PC should be able to take their first virtual braindance sometime in January 2022.

“One major bonus about CP2077 is that it’s already played in first person,” Ross tells PC Gamer, “which is very good for VR immersiveness, unlike for example the Mafia Trilogy where I had to implement my own ‘fake-first-person’ camera.”

Ross says the VR modding framework is now approaching “some level of maturity,” which he estimates will allow him to release VR mod support for around one flatscreen game per month, provided there aren’t any overly challenging problems to address.

And with Cyberpunk 2077’s storied history of bugs and game-breaking glitches, many of which have since been patched after the game’s release one year ago, Ross has his work cut out for him in making sure everything is stable.

That’s not the only thing in the works though; Ross revealed he’s already looking to release another VR mod for a still unnamed title. He says the game is “DX12-based, open-world, and will look epic in VR, especially the vistas and the battles with […].”

If you’re looking to follow Luke Ross, you can check out updates posted to his Patreon page and Twitter.