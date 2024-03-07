Meta’s Beat Games teased earlier this month that everyone’s favorite block-slicing rhythm game Beat Saber was finally getting the music pack that always needed to happen: Daft Punk. Now that day has come, which arrives with some improved haptics on Quest that promise to be harder, better, faster (and) stronger.

Check out the 10-track list below:

Around The World

Around The World / Harder Better Faster Stronger (Live 2007)

Da Funk / Daftendirekt (Live 2007)

Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Lose Yourself to Dance (feat. Pharrell Williams)

One More Time

Technologic

The Prime Time of Your Life/The Brainwasher/Rollin’/Alive (Live 2007)

Veridis Quo

You can grab the Daft Punk Music Pack on Quest for $13, or pick up individual tracks for $2 per-song. The company is also releasing a Beat Saber bundled with the music pack for $40.

Sadly, there’s nothing from Daft Punk’s musical score of Tron: Legacy (2010) since the OST is under the Walt Disney music label, while all of the above are under Virgin Records (for earlier albums) and Columbia Records (for later releases). Meta has worked with Virgin parent company Universal Music Group and Columbia parent Sony Music Entertainment in the past on other music packs, so it makes sense from a licensing perspective.

With the release of the Daft Punk music pack, Beat Games says it will also introduce advanced haptics for Quest 3 and Quest Pro, and will include haptic improvements for Quest 2 as well.

Meta released it Haptics Studio and Haptics SDK for Unity early last year to help developers fine-tune haptics across Quest 2/3/Pro, which, at least on Quest 3 and Quest Pro controllers includes wideband, voice coil motors which let designers and developers create more lifelike, textured effects that feel closer to real world experiences.