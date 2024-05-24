VR music venue Soundscape (2024) announced a collaboration with popular electronic dance music artist deadmau5, which brings a new deadmau5-themed concert experience to the app.

Initially released in 2017 as a companion piece for Burning Man, the new version of Soundscape is now showcasing a virtual concert series where deadmau5 performs his latest tracks.

We haven’t had a chance to see it for ourselves yet, however the gameplay trailer below shows off a taste of what’s likely to come, as the app includes a detailed avatar creator, six musical zones, a ton of ambient effects and locomotion options, and a big focus on streaming video.

The deadmau5 concert is said to be around an hour long, and take place Soundscape’s ‘Twilight Thicket’ zone.

With access offered as a one-time payment of $40, the PC VR-exclusive platform has hosted a number of concert experiences in the past, including Goose, Slash, Evanescence, Umphrey’s McGee, and more. Upcoming shows are said to include Chris Lake, FISHER, and CloZee.

While the steep pricing structure may be a sticking point for some, you can actually still try out the older version of Soundscape to get an idea of whether its right for you or not, which features a lot of the same features at the very reasonable price of free.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.