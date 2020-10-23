Recently emerging out stealth, Singapore based Deca has revealed an ambitious PC VR headset called DecaGear. With built-in face and hip-tracking, the company says the headset is designed to embrace social VR content, but also promises very high resolution displays, inside-out tracking, and even wireless game streaming from your PC with an add-on accessory. At just $450 and a promised release date of May 2021, consider us skeptical until we see more evidence that the company can deliver on its ambitions.

DecaGear emerged this month seemingly out of thin air and has not shied away from making big promises.

The venture, purportedly based in Singapore, is headed by CEO Or Kuntzman who, according to his LinkedIn profile, has co-founded two companies between 2004 and 2013, and was most recently the Managing Director at a now-defunct studio called Betastamp, which described itself as a sort of startup-idea incubator.

According to the profile, Kuntzman’s latest work is founding Megadodo Simulation Games which “produces and operates D.E.C.A, a free-to-play massive multiplayer virtual reality gaming platform,” though I haven’t been able to find any external evidence of the MMO’s existence. Alongside ambitions of a VR MMO, the company apparently has also pivoted into full blown development of its own VR headset called DecaGear.

The DecaGear headset is claimed to have a 2,160 × 2,160 (4.6MP) per-eye resolution at 90Hz (which would match the class-leading Reverb G2), IPD adjustment, face-tracking with two inward-facing cameras, motion controllers with finger-tracking, four camera inside-out tracking, and full support for SteamVR content. All supposedly for just $450. The company says the face-tracking feature would be ideally suited for social VR content like VRChat, and presumably also the company’s own D.E.C.A VR MMO.

While Megadodo is making big promises and doesn’t seem to have much concrete history to point to, at least the details of the DecaGear headset seem thoroughly considered and the company has even offer up some good ideas, like the DecaMove hip-tracking attachment.

Image courtesy Megadodo Simulation Games

The puck-like device is designed to clip onto your belt so that VR apps can understand your hip-direction in order to provide a locomotion heading that’s independent from your head or hands. Implemented correctly, that really could make thumbstick-based locomotion in VR more intuitive and make avatar movements look a bit more natural.

Image courtesy Megadodo Simulation Games

The company has released two videos, one which shows its face-tracking in action and the other which shows hip-based locomotion.

Megadodo is also promising DecaAir, an add-on accessory that allows users to stream VR games wirelessly from their PC to the headset for a mere $50. Once again we remain skeptical considering major PC headset makers have either opted to avoid wireless streaming due to latency and quality issues, or have released expensive hardware to make it possible, like the $350 Vive Wireless Adapter.

Image courtesy Megadodo Simulation Games

Between the too-good-to-be-true prices, the fact that the company is taking pre-orders right out of the gate, and with no track record of hardware development, it feels way too early to say whether or not Megadodo is really capable of delivering everything it claims. We’ve reached out to the company to learn more about its headset and how it expects to achieve its ambitious vision.

Thanks to Adil3tr for the tip!

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


  • TechPassion

    Good. What is the FOV ? Probably like G2?

    • Or Kuntzman

      114 degree

      • TechPassion

        It would be not bad then.

  • I believe it when I see it. Its almost to good to be true. But very promissing though…

  • You don’t need a device to do wireless PC-VR on the Quest, just a copy of Bigscreen.

    Is there something this puck is doing that software on a PC couldn’t do just as well?

    • Sam

      Bigscreen -> Virtual Desktop

    • Ad

      If the headset is native PC, then it would work better than the Quest on PC, and we’ll see if it’s as good as virtual desktop. This is better if there isn’t extra extra latency.

  • TechPassion

    Smoothly adjustable IPD is a must.

  • Ad

    I would guess a 90% chance this is not legit.

  • ViRGiN

    You’re doing disservice by covering stuff like that. Vaporware.

  • Ryan

    Ok, also skeptical but:
    They seem to know what PCVR gamers are looking for
    They have real injection molded prototype hardware
    The controllers look good
    They have very professional renders
    Taiwan has some serious tech chops, AFIAK the only country making 5nm chips
    This is no 3DHEAD.

  • wheeler

    I am skeptical about the company but definitely looking forward to impressions.

    But even if it is real, I’m also skeptical about the execution. Specs are one thing but execution is what it all comes down to. E.g. are the lenses good? (do they suffer from bad geometric stability, poor edge to edge clarity, god rays, etc etc) Does the wireless have latency? Is the tracking inaccurate or unreliable? Are the ergonomics any good? And so on. If it fails at any one of those it can ruin the headset–all of these problems are very difficult to solve so it’s hard to imagine an independent company has addressed all of them to a sufficient level (unless someone else is helping them out).

    Still, I am excited. The waist tracking (for waist relative locomotion) is something I’ve been interested in for a long time.

  • Rupert Jung

    No halo strap design, no audio. Pass :)

  • Lulu Vi Britannia

    I honestly don’t get all that skepticism.
    When Pimax was released, it was shady because it was promising impossible specs at the time and lying straight out of the box (“8K” for 2 4K screens, ffs…). And yet people were genuinely hyped about it.
    But the DecaGear offers specs that we already have. Inside-out tracking? It exists. 2K per eye? It exists.

    Face tracking is new, but they explained how it works and it’s coherent.
    As for hip tracking, it’s literally just a marker for the software. Nothing impossible.

    Yes, the company comes out of thin air… but so did Oculus VR.

    Of course, it’s all about the execution, so we obviously need reviews. But for now, there’s absolutely no reason to be skeptical about it. It’s a competitive tech at a competitice price, what every other VR headset should have been.

    My only issue is their body tracking system. Face tracking and finger tracking is nice, but we really need a bit more than hip tracking (which only gives the software a direction anyway). We need legs, at least.

  • Loremipsum

    What’s so “too good to be true” here? 2160×2160 panels are fairy standard now and face tracking machine vision cameras cost few dollars and would only be useful to few niche games with custom plugins. 450 USD vs HP’s 600 USD isn’t a huge difference either. HP has the brand, this noname has the lower cost.

  • 3872Orcs

    Huh ok this is interesting at least. Now deliver some hardware to trusted reviewers and we’ll see.

    I have the Valve Index and what I want next in a similar specked headset is wireless and eye tracking, this Deca headset at least seems to cover that, so I’m intrigued. But I’m not giving up on 144hz and the ~130° field of view of the Index or the great headphones. I think I’ll personally wait and see what Valve offers up next before I purchase something new. Gabe Newell did hint about a new and improved headset in a resent interview. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1PQQ32rz78