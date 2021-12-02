Demeo (2021), the VR tabletop dungeon crawler from Resolution Games, is getting a new campaign soon called ‘Roots of Evil’.

Demeo is a four-player co-op game that pits a party of adventures against various baddies and one very powerful end boss.

Now the game is set to get a new campaign called The Roots of Evil—first announced in a Demeo Q&A back in November and later featured in Upload VR’s showcase today.

Community Manager Ciwiel says Roots of Evil will summon the champions to a dark elven forest where they fight against druids and “an evil there they’re protecting with their lives.”

In the video (linked above), Ciwiel shows off that the update is also bringing a new class to the game, a lute-wielding Bard called Mothas. The update will bring “at least eight” new levels in addition to a new boss and some moss-laden enemies.

This follows the game’s first DLC drop, ‘Realm of the Rat King’, which launched back in July, adding to Demeo’s initial launch campaign ‘The Black Sarcophagus’. Check out our full review of Demeo to find out why we gave it a respectable [7/10].

As the game’s second free DLC campaign, Roots of Evil will arrive on December 16th on all supported platforms, which includes Quest, Rift, and SteamVR (Vive, Index, Rift, and Windows VR headsets).