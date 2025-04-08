Owlchemy Labs announced its free-to-play social game Dimensional Double Shift is leaving open beta and getting its first paid DLC, bringing a new Texas-inspired dimension to the game.

Now in early access on Quest, Dimensional Double Shift is a lot like the studio’s parody games Job Simulator (2016) and Vacation Simulator (2019), tasking players with jobbing around a patently wacky universe, this time running a combination garage and diner, where you and three other players can fix up both cars and grub for alien patrons.

Called ‘Hexas’, the game’s first ‘Dimension Pack’ paid DLC brings users to a “fiery, Texas-inspired dimension filled with demonic patrons, oversized food, and monster trucks that need fixin’.” This includes 50+ Hexas-themed cosmetics, letting you dress up as a cowboy or desert road warrior.

“Hexas is a major milestone for Dimensional Double Shift, it’s our first Dimension Pack that completely changes the setting and gives players a new way to experience the game,” said Owlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche. “Players looking for more fun ways to create chaos with their friends will find that there’s a lot to love about Hexas, and they’ll also be happy to hear that this is the first of many Dimension Packs.”

As a part of its release, the game is also updating to include the long-requested ‘Room Browser’ feature, letting users easily create and join public multiplayer rooms with friends.

The Hexas Dimension Pack is priced at $5, available exclusively on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above—which notably only one person in the team needs to own for everyone to play.