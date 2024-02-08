Sega’s iconic block-breaker Cosmic Smash (2001) came to VR for the first time last summer in C-Smash VRS (2023) on PSVR 2. Now the studios say the futuristic racket sport is set to leave platform exclusivity as it’s scheduled to arrive on Quest and Pico headsets in April.

Studios RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood announced C-Smash VRS is coming to Quest 2/3/Pro and Pico 4 starting on April 4th.

Players of the game will also see some new features, including the addition of cross-platform Global Leaderboards which will let players challenge one another’s top positions across multiple game modes.

The studios say we can also look forward to cross-platform multiplayer at some point, as it’s certainly “on the future roadmap,” but no word on when.

You may remember the original when it launched on Sega Dreamcast in 2001, or when it came to arcades throughout Europe and Japan. C-Smash VRS brings an immersive twist to Cosmic Smash’s low gravity squash-meets-blockbreaker gameplay, including single player, co-op, 1v1 multiplayer modes, and an AI vs. mode.

In addition to expanding the racket sport to other VR platforms, C-Smash VRS will also give new users a nostalgic taste of Cosmic Smash’s iconic OST, bringing an inspired score by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), Danalogue (The Comet is Coming, Soccer 96), and UK music legends UNKLE.