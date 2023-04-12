Media Molecule announced that Dreams, the PSVR-compatible maker-game within-a-game, is being spun down and that live services will be discontinued in September.

“As we continue to evaluate and evolve our priorities for the studio and Dreams, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue live support for Dreams after 1st September, 2023 to shift our focus to an exciting new project,” the studio says in an update announcing the news.

“You’ll continue to be able to play, create and share Dreams with others after September, but we won’t be releasing any more updates to the game or events such as DreamsCom, All Hallows’ Dreams or the Impy Awards.”

As you’d imagine, this also means we won’t be getting a PSVR 2 version of Dreams, with Media Molecule confirming planned releases for Dreams “do not include multiplayer, PS5/PSVR2/3D printing support.”

As a part of spin-down efforts, the studio is also cancelling all of its annual maker events such as DreamsCom, All Hallows’ Dreams and the Impy Awards.

Launched in February 2020, Dreams initially only included support for PS4 paired with flatscreen monitors. Better late than never, the studio included a free update in July 2020 that brought PSVR support to Dreams.

Notably, within the first few days of release people were already creating bespoke VR content including everything from Beat Saber in Dreams to full-featured racing games, escape rooms, third-person platformers, and adventure games.

Media Molecule says it’s preparing to migrate to new servers in late May, which will come along with a host of new rules that will no doubt make the transition a little less abrupt.

Check out the new storage rules below: