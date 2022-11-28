Elon Musk’s brain-machine interface (BMI) company Neuralink has been fairly quiet since it last showed off a live trial of the company’s implant in a macaque early last year. Although originally scheduled for October 31st, Musk says a “show & tell” update is coming on November 30th.

The event is said to take place on November 30th at 6:00 PM PT (local time here). The company’s Twitter profile left a possible hint at this year’s update in an announcement, and it appears to be focused on text input.

Nov 30, 6 pm PT pic.twitter.com/I2J89Q7CYW — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 24, 2022

The company says in its application FAQ it hasn’t yet begun clinical trials, although BMI text input may be difficult to prove in non-human subjects, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Like many of Musk’s startups, Neuralink has some fairly lofty goals. The company says in the near-term it wants to help those with paralysis and neurological conditions and disorders and “reduce AI risk to humanity in the long term.”

Here’s a quick recap of events to bring you up to speed for Wednesday’s show and tell: