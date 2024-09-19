‘Ember Souls’ Brings ‘Prince of Persia’ Vibes & Hack-and-Slash Action to Quest & Steam This Fall

Ember Souls is getting ready to toss you head-first into its very Prince of Persia-inspired hack-and-slash action, which blends melee combat, parkour, climbing, and environmental puzzles—coming to Quest 2/3/Pro and SteamVR headsets soon.

Inspired by Prince of Persia and Assassin’s Creed, Ember Souls puts you in the shoes of the last Immortal, thrusting you into battle against the mysterious Shadow Sultan through five distinctly Persian locations, ranging from the opulent sultan’s baths to serene gardens.

The singe-player game is now slated to arrive sometime this Fall, delivering intense sword fighting with over 20 different weapons against a host of enemies, each with unique combat styles.

Ember Souls also boasts environmental puzzles, deadly traps, and super powers given to you by ember stones, giving you the power to slow down time, use an energy shield or release a shock wave to stun your enemies.

There’s no release date yet, however developer VirtualAge (Guardians Frontline, Gladius VR) have kicked off pre-orders on Quest, which comes with a 16% discount off the $25 launch price. You can wishlist it over on Steam to be notified when it launches.