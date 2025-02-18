Toast Interactive, VR veteran studio behind Richie’s Plank Experience (2017) and Max Mustard (2024), announced it’s closing office and laying off a majority of staff.

The Gold Coast, Australia-based studio revealed the news in an X post (seen below), noting that the “majority of our talented staff have suffered redundancies.”

This follows the studio’s first layoff round in November 2024, which affected 10 employees. At the time, the studio maintained that while Max Mustard was “one of the highest-rated games on both PSVR 2 and Meta Quest, it sadly can’t sustain a large indie team.”

It’s unclear the number of employees affected at the time of this writing. The studio says it isn’t closing entirely however, noting that remaining staff “will continue to improve Richie’s Plank Experience and Max Mustard with a lean approach.”

Founded in 2016 by wife and husband team Toni and Richard Eastes, Toast Interactive saw early success with the release of Richie’s Plank Experience, which let users sync a physical plank to its virtual counterpart to tiptoe above death-defying heights.

Originally developed for HTC Vive, Richie’s Plank Experience went on to support Rift, Quest and the original PSVR. Additionally, the studio says it’s still developing a version for PSVR 2.

Then, in 2024, the studio released the well-received VR platformer Max Mustard, which felt like the spiritual successor to Sony Japan Studio’s Astro Bot Rescue Mission (2018). Initially launched on Quest 2 and above, the plucky platformer eventually made its way to SteamVR headsets and PSVR 2.

This comes amid ongoing turbulence in the XR gaming industry, which largely began in early 2024, with significant closures including Meta’s Ready at Dawn (Lone Echo, Echo VR), Sony’s London Studio (PlayStation Worlds, Blood & Truth), and indie developer Archiact (DOOM 3 Quest port).

More recently, several XR studios have downsized through staff layoffs, including VRChat, Fast Travel Games (Action Hero, Mannequin), Soul Assembly (Drop Dead series), XR Games (Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded), and nDreams (Frenzies, Vendetta Forever).

Here’s Toast Interactive’s full post:

To everyone in the VR community: we are closing the Toast Interactive office. It’s a heartbreaking decision that we never wanted to make. The majority of our talented team have suffered redundancies, and we will assist where we can with their next journey.

We’re incredibly grateful and proud of everything the team has accomplished. So much talent and passion went into the creation of Max Mustard and every single accolade speaks volumes. We will continue to improve Richie’s Plank Experience and Max Mustard with a lean approach.

We want to thank and acknowledge everyone who has been part of our journey at Toast.

Sincerely,
Toni and Richard

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • kraeuterbutter

    nooo…
    liked Max Mustard a lot…
    whished, they would (could) make a Part 2

  • IwannaGoToMars

    That's unfortunate. I also liked Max Mustard and wouldn't mind a sequel. As a whole, the gaming industry has a lot of issues that need to be worked out over the next several years. So many studios either being bought out and shut down or massive layoffs and many of those people are veterans in their field.

  • namekuseijin

    a toast to Toast interactive

    unfortunately Horizon monkebois are too busy screaming in kindergarten playgrounds and PC folks had crash bandicoot and other bigger games in full VR thanks to UEVR… I'm really surprised tho that all the psvr2 fanbois craving for Astro Bot VR didn't save them.

    • 石雨濛

      We are too busy playing REAL VR games like GT7.

  • 石雨濛

    When you target for Mobile Garbage VR Hardware, your company dies. As it should.

    • Octogod

      People are losing their jobs, man.

      The one sure fire way to never have a company is to support PC VR in its current state.

      • 石雨濛

        The worker always suffers from poor management decisions.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        You mean, only support PC VR or PSVR2 is a sure way to failure. But luckily with multiplatform engines it should be easier to support most platforms.

      • XDeathShotX

        "People are losing their jobs, man"

        Sacrifices must be made.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Can't remember ever having heard of Max Mustard, but wishlisted it on steam now.