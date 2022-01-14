Since 2019 Epic Games (well known as the creators of Unreal Engine & Fortnite) has run the Epic MegaGrants program, a $100 million fund to financially support projects built with Unreal Engine. In 2021 the program awarded grants to 31 XR projects.
Epic recently recapped the complete list of MegaGrant recipients in 2021, comprising a whopping 390 individual projects, each of which received a grant from the program of up to $500,000
By our count, 31 one of those were built with XR in mind. The projects range widely from games to simulation to education and more. Here’s a few that caught our eye, along with the complete list or XR recipients further below.
BRUNNER Elektronik – Unreal Engine Integration for NOVASIM Flight Simulator
HumanCodeable – Advanced VR Framework
Tribe XR – DJ in VR
VRSpeaking LLC. – Ovation
All Epic MegaGrant XR Recipients in 2021
- 6th Sense VR – Ayatana Concept (France)
- ALO VR – VigourVR (Singapore)
- Art Reality Studio – IVR 6 (United States)
- BRUNNER Elektronik AG – Unreal Engine Integration for BRUNNER NOVASIM VR/MR (Switzerland)
- b.ReX GmbH – Intelligent Cycling
- Byker Biotech Pty Ltd – VR Lab for 3D human specimens (China)
- Dmitro Tsalko – EnergoVR (Ukraine)
- Eternal Monke Games – Dragon.IK – Universal Inverse Kinematics Plugin
- HumanCodeable – Advanced VR Framework (Germany)
- IMP – Interactive Media Production – VR Fire Safety Simulator
- Lightscape VR (Germany)
- North Carolina State University (NCSU) – transVRse (United States)
- ONMOTIO – Immersive Technical Training in Inhospitable or Dangerous Zones Using VR (Canada)
- Research Center for Molecular Medicine (CeMM) – DataDiVR Interactive Data Analytics Platform (Austria)
- Tribe XR – DJ in VR (United States)
- University of North Carolina at Asheville – Interfacing Unreal with Physical Computing & New Media VR Pedagogy (United States)
- Vantari VR – Critical Care Procedural Training Suite (Australia)
- VRSpeaking LLC. – Ovation (United States)
- Western University – Using AR/VR to Improve Pediatric Surgical Patient’s Hospital Experience (Canada)
- Raytracer PTY Ltd. – Underwater Virtual Reality Simulation for Astronaut Training (Australia)
- Universitat Pompeu Fabra – Mixed Reality in Fetal Intervention Using Unreal Engine (Spain)
- VYV Corporation – Photon Augmented Reality Studio (Canada)
- Lemay – AR Workflow from Revit to Reality (Canada)
- New Reality Co. – Rainforest: A Multiplayer AR Experience (United States)
- Oakland University – Augmented Reality Center (ARC) for Industrial Applications (United States)
- Marquette University – Immersive and Augmented Media Design Fellowship (United States)
- Brainstorm Multimedia S.L. – EDISON – Unreal Template Based AR Solution for Education (Spain)
- Createxion – Draw-It AR (India)
- University of Michigan – AR System for Lunar EVAs (United States)
- Visometry GmbH – HQ-CAD-AR on a Driving Car (Germany)
- RealityArts Studio / Velarion – The Stranger (Turkey)
Epic says that MegaGrants awards are not investments or loans, and recipients can use the money to do “whatever will make their project successful,” with no oversight from the company. Similarly, recipients retain full rights to their IP and can choose to publish their projects however they want. If you’re working on something related to Unreal Engine, you can apply for consideration too!