Spy Puzzler ‘I Expect You To Die 3’ Release Dates Revealed for Quest & SteamVR Versions, New Trailer Here

Schell Games announced that I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine is coming soon on Quest, with its PC VR launch coming in September.

On Quest, IEYTD 3 is set to launch August 17th, while it’s slated to arrive only a few weeks later on SteamVR, coming on September 28th.

Like in the previous two I Expect You To Die games, the third entry in the series again tosses the player into escape room-style puzzles, requiring quick wits to defy a host of deadly traps.

Solve complex object-oriented puzzles and maneuver your way ever closer to defeating the dastardly Dr. Zor and his latest toady, Dr. Roxanne Prism, a former inventor for the agency turned rogue.

Pre-orders are now available on the Meta Quest Store, regularly priced at $25. Pre-orders on Quest get a 10% discount though, bringing it to $22.50. You can also wishlist it over on Steam.

In the meantime, check out the new mixed reality trailer to see the spy-flavored puzzler in action: