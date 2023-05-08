Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Codemasters, the EA-owned developer behind the F1 racing franchise, announced F1 23 is coming to consoles and PC next month, again bringing its high-profile racing game to VR.

F1 23 is coming to PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on June 16th, which is confirmed to include VR support on PC.

Codemasters hasn’t said whether it’s also coming to PSVR 2 on PS5, so we’ll just have to wait and see. As it is now, F1 22 only supports PC VR headsets, and not PSVR.

Here’s how the studio describes the upcoming installment:

A new chapter in the thrilling “Braking Point” story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Race wheel-to-wheel at new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, and earn rewards and upgrades in F1 World. New Red Flags add an authentic strategic element, and the 35% Race Distance feature delivers more action and excitement. Drive updated 2023 cars with the official F1 lineup of your favorite 20 drivers and 10 teams. Create your dream team and race to win in My Team Career Mode, compete in split-screen or in the expanded cross-platform multiplayer, and be more social with new Racenet Leagues.

Preorders are now available, priced at $70 across Steam, Epic Games, and EA Play.