Razer announced its Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System for Quest 3 is now available in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Priced at $70 each, the accessories essentially are the Quest 3 versions of the previously released Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System for Quest 2, which was released in March 2023.

The Facial Interface is made of a soft injection-molded silicone free from latex and PU/TPE additives, and boasts a snug fit which prevents light from spilling in, while airflow vents allow for warm, moist air to escape.

Image courtesy Razer

The Adjustable Head Strap System is said to be built using “advanced composite materials,” making the strap flexible and stretchy to minimize pressure points on the head.

SEE ALSO
Meta CTO: Android XR Rejected Due to Google's "restrictive" Terms & Plans to Fragment XR

Unlike Meta’s official Elite Strap ($80), Razer’s head strap system allows you to set the ideal fitting, and then take it on and off like a baseball cap during future sessions so you don’t need to constantly readjust straps.

Image courtesy Razer

You can grab both Razer’s Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System over at Razer.com, Meta.com and other online retailers such as Amazon.com, priced at $70 each.

SEE ALSO
'Vi' Wants You to Build Muscle with XR Gloves & (eventually) Its Fitness-first Headset

This follows the release of another pricey Razer accessory, the company’s Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Quest 2 and 3 which uses a USB-C dongle to provide a low-latency 2.4G Hz wireless connection from the headset to the ANC earbuds.

Looking for more Quest 3 accessories? Check out our guide to The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories & Why You’ll Want Them to see some reliable, competitively priced stuff on offer right now.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    That strap, which resembles my Abnoe strap, might be a great alternative for the huge and heavy battery straps, like my BoboVR S3Pro. Setting up the length once, then very quickly put on/off. I suspect the straps can take the weight of the Quest3 well. Of course, you may still require an external battery for extended play.

  • gothicvillas

    Without extended battery life i have a very little interest in Razor offering.

  • GunnyNinja

    Too much too late…

  • STL

    What I immediately would buy is a headstrap in halo style, such as PSVR. The Transnovo headstrap can be tweaked in such a way, with an additional front strap. But this one just mimicks the AVP headstrap. The diver’s goggles approach will not prevail.

  • Suuuuuuuuuuure