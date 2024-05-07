Razer announced its Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System for Quest 3 is now available in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Priced at $70 each, the accessories essentially are the Quest 3 versions of the previously released Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System for Quest 2, which was released in March 2023.

The Facial Interface is made of a soft injection-molded silicone free from latex and PU/TPE additives, and boasts a snug fit which prevents light from spilling in, while airflow vents allow for warm, moist air to escape.

The Adjustable Head Strap System is said to be built using “advanced composite materials,” making the strap flexible and stretchy to minimize pressure points on the head.

Unlike Meta’s official Elite Strap ($80), Razer’s head strap system allows you to set the ideal fitting, and then take it on and off like a baseball cap during future sessions so you don’t need to constantly readjust straps.

You can grab both Razer’s Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System over at Razer.com, Meta.com and other online retailers such as Amazon.com, priced at $70 each.

This follows the release of another pricey Razer accessory, the company’s Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Quest 2 and 3 which uses a USB-C dongle to provide a low-latency 2.4G Hz wireless connection from the headset to the ANC earbuds.

Looking for more Quest 3 accessories? Check out our guide to The Best Meta Quest 3 Accessories & Why You’ll Want Them to see some reliable, competitively priced stuff on offer right now.